Paul Third: Strap yourselves in for another ride on the Scottish football rollercoaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It feels as if the curtain has barely been drawn on last season in Scottish football and already the light is peaking through to herald the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

From the SPFL to the Highland League, the final preparations will be completed this week ahead of the first round of matches in the Premier Sports Cup.

Aberdeen will be making their first appearance in the competition since the group stage was introduced in 2016.

It’s a time of year where Dons fans have become accustomed to watching their team try to make the group stages of European football, but this has been replaced by a trip to Peterhead on Sunday followed by matches against Dumbarton, Stirling Albion and Raith Rovers.

They are not the dizzy heights of Real Sociedad, Burnley or Rijeka, but the games are no less important for the Dons and Jim Goodwin as he heads into his first full season in charge.

Dons fans looking for signs of encouragement from their new-look team

It has been a summer of significant change at Pittodrie as the Dons regroup and rebuild following the disappointment of the last campaign.

Missing out on Europe for the first time in nine years was bad enough, but finishing 10th was a bruising (if somewhat accurate) reflection on what was a campaign to forget at Pittodrie.

With the Stephen Glass experiment consigned to the history books, fans will be looking to a more experienced leader in Goodwin to lead the recovery.

Balmoor Stadium might not be the obvious choice, but it will be the first opportunity for signs the Dons are going to show last season was an anomaly and that the normal service of the team competing at the other end of the table has been restored.

But the Blue Toon have enjoyed giving the big boys a bloody nose at times in cup competition – with victories against Dundee United and Hearts to their name in recent years, you can guarantee Jim McInally’s side will be aiming to give Goodwin’s Dons an early acid test in the tournament.

County hoping for better luck after Covid issues last season

The League Cup group stage has been a regular occurrence for Ross County, but they too will be hoping to put their disappointment of last season’s participation behind them.

The Staggies’ hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds were dashed before they had kicked a ball after the club was forced to forfeit its two matches due to Covid-related issues at the club.

After a terrific league campaign, Malky Mackay will be hoping for better luck this time around with his new-look side.

County get their campaign under way at the other Victoria Park when they face last season’s Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle.

Lower league sides eyeing scalps

Caley Thistle are also on the road as they face League 1 newcomers Kelty Hearts.

The League 2 champions may have been the new kids on the block last season in the SPFL, but they are an experienced side capable of causing teams problems.

Elgin City have a tough start at Championship side Ayr United in what will be an early test for Gavin Price’s side, while Highland League champions Fraserburgh complete the set when they welcome Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock to Bellslea.

No doubt a typical warm welcome from the Broch awaits the Championship winners as they continue their preparations for their return to the Scottish Premiership.

It may feel as if it has not been away, but one thing is clear – Scottish football is back.