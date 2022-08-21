Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons’ mid-season trip to Atlanta

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has confirmed the dates the Dons are heading to Atlanta for a mid-season training camp.

The Dons are set to spend a week in America during the Scottish Premiership’s month-long break for the World Cup, which starts on November 20.

Aberdeen are due to host Dundee United on Saturday November 12 in their final match before the break.

According to Dons chairman Cormack, the Dons will depart Aberdeen for America on November 14 and fly home on November 21.

Apologies for the delay. Just wrapping up the detailed schedule for the week in Atlanta. Depart Aberdeen 14th of November and fly home 21st of November. There will be plenty of time to meet the manager, coaches and players, who will be based at Atlanta United‘s training complex. https://t.co/W4U9CE2oQK — Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) August 20, 2022

The Dons chairman said the trip “would include some open training sessions, a meet and greet and a challenge match.”

They will be based at Atlanta United’s £46 million training base which was opened in 2017.

Aberdeen will resume their Scottish Premiership fixtures following the World Cup break with a home match against Celtic on Saturday December 17.

Aberdeen entered into a strategic partnership with MLS side Atlanta United in 2019, with Atlanta United president Darren Eales joining Aberdeen’s board of directors.

Eales recently left the MLS club to join Newcastle United as their new chief executive. He has been replaced on the Dons board by Atlanta’s vice president of soccer operations and strategy Dimitrios Efstathiou.