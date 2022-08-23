Aberdeen will continue to play out from the back, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin confirmed Aberdeen will continue to play out from the back even if they are sometimes “punished” for it.

Goodwin insists this strategy is fundamental to his vision of delivering entertaining, winning football to the Red Army.

Over the summer Goodwin has overhauled the squad with an expensive rebuild which has cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Goodwin aims to add further options to his attack before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Part of the new-look Dons’ ongoing footballing philosophy is to build play from the defence.

Goodwin insists he could sense nerves jangling within the travelling Dons support as the Reds stuck to that strategy deep into the 1-0 win at St Johnstone.

But Goodwin believes it is a form of play that is risk and reward. And the rewards far outweigh any downsides.

He said: “I could sense the tension from some of the fans when we were trying to play out from the back.

“There were times at 1-0 with five minutes to go when we were still trying to do that.

“There will be times during the season when we get punished for it.

“But it is the way I ask the boys to play and I think it is the best way to play the game.

“It is the most attractive and most entertaining.

“When you get a little bit of success with it then it is very rewarding.

“That is the way we train so it is important that we try to do that in matches.

“You need a goalkeeper with a bit of confidence and Kelle (Roos) has certainly got that with the ball at his feet.”

‘Important we do not become predictable’

For Goodwin, building up from the back brings a level of unpredictability to his Aberdeen side.

He aims to retain that throughout the season.

Goodwin said: “Maybe a few years ago teams would just punt the ball up the park, hope for the best and hope to pick up the second ball.

“I’m not saying we will never do that.

“But it’s important we do not become predictable

“We were still trying to create that overload and get that advantage in the middle of the pitch late on against St Johnstone.

“I thought the lads did that really well.”

Supporters deserve to be entertained

Goodwin is determined to bring entertaining, successful football to ensure supporters get more bang for their bucks.

This summer he signed young attacking talent such as Bojan Miovski (23), Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes (22), Shayden Morris (20), Jayden Richardson (21) and Callum Roberts (25).

All were secured on permanent deals to deliver that attacking edge long-term.

Goodwin insists the onus on entertaining fans is all the more relevant now.

If you are paying 20-plus quid to come to watch a game then you deserve to be entertained.” Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin

With the nation in the grip of a cost of living crisis, supporters are making sacrifices to attend Aberdeen matches.

The Dons boss is determined to make that worthwhile.

He said: “There’s a lot of talk about the price of football these days.

“If you are paying 20-plus quid to come to watch a game then you deserve to be entertained.

“The last time we were here last season (St Johnstone), it was one of the worst games of football I’ve ever witnessed.

“And it must have been dreadful for the punters.”

Goodwin sees constant improvement

Goodwin has undertaken a major overhaul of a squad which underperformed to finish 10th in the Premiership table last season.

It was the club’s worst league finish since 2004.

Goodwin has signed 11 players in the summer window with 15 players having exited Pittodrie since he arrived in mid-February.

Having suffered a set-back with defeat to Motherwell (3-2) recently, the Dons bounced back by beating St Johnstone.

Goodwin is confident his revamped side are showing signs of constant improvement.

He said: “We’re not going to get it right every time.

“However, I thought this time against St Johnstone was better than the last time we played them here.

“That’s the big thing for me.

“Do we look like a side that’s improving, do we look a better group than last season?

“I think that’s clear for everyone to see at the moment.

“It’s still a new group.

“We brought 11 new players in and it takes time to gel those guys together.

“And for them to get used to what we are asking them to do.

“Hopefully we can back that up with another good performance and result against Livingston on Saturday.”