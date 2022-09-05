Aberdeen fan view: Dons need to be sharper in both penalty areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons need to be sharper in both penalty areas

By Chris Crighton
September 5, 2022, 11:45 am
William Akio hasn’t always been the man to rely on when the ball has been bobbling around in the goalmouth.

But as they craned forward trying to follow the desperate stramash unfolding a hundred metres away, Aberdeen’s support, raised to expect the comedic worst, will have been unsurprised to identify the viral sensation wheeling jubilantly away towards the touchline, rather than the ball being inexplicably ejected towards it.

As at Annan, Aberdeen paid a late price for giving one too many dead-ball opportunities to opponents they had allowed to stay too close for comfort.

Whereas they received an extra 30 minutes to right their mistake on Tuesday, three futile touches of the ball were all they were afforded here.

The two additional points whose collection they pre-emptively welcomed so wildly were frustratingly handed back.

Those with no vested interest in the game might call it comeuppance for such an exaggerated celebration of a potential winner.

Though it was certainly the first match in Premiership history to be settled with goals by internationalists from Cape Verde and South Sudan, a routine league game in Dingwall on the first weekend of September is arguably not so exotic a fixture as to warrant fans vaulting the barrier and players launching their shirts into the great blue yonder.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes looks dejected at full time against Ross County.

That Duk’s outstanding, and ultimately under-rewarded, strike was greeted so unrestrainedly is partly explained by the quality of the goal and the resignation that it would never arrive.

But it also speaks of a team which is yet to put its ambition into practice.

The expectation of this side is that it should be finding it easier to create scoring opportunities than it currently is, such that when it does break down a fully-staffed defence it is cause to party.

Room for improvement, at both ends.

