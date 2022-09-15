ANALYSIS: Restricting Martin Boyle remains key to Aberdeen’s hopes of a result at Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Analysis Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: Restricting Martin Boyle remains key to Aberdeen’s hopes of a result at Hibernian

By Paul Third
September 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 6:56 am
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.

Aberdeen’s meeting with Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday will be a much-changed affair from their last meeting.

A quick glance back at the starting XIs from when these sides last met on May 7 makes for interesting viewing.

Just five players are expected to still be in the starting line-up of the home side from the 1-1 draw at Easter Road in Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, Joe Newell, Ewan Henderson and Josh Campbell.

The Dons, for their part, will have only three players from their starting line-up in the team which takes to the pitch at Easter Road in Vicente Besuijen, Jonny Hayes and Ross McCrorie.

Even then, McCrorie will be in midfield rather than the right-back role he occupied four months ago.

With 17 signings in total Lee Johnson has been one of if not the busiest manager in the top flight. Already, one of those new arrivals, Kyle McClelland, has joined Cove Rangers on loan.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin seems almost meagre in comparison with 11 new faces on board at Pittodrie.

Boyle a familiar foe

Aberdeen’s biggest transformation has been defensively and the new back four and goalkeeper will face a new if familiar foe this weekend in Martin Boyle.

Boyle, of course, could have been lining up for his hometown club Aberdeen rather than against them had the Dons been successful in their bid to bring Boyle back to the Granite City in August 2021.

Hibs moved quickly to fend up Aberdeen’s interest by securing Boyle on a new deal and that enabled them to command a seven-figure fee when Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly came calling for his services in January.

However, relegation from the top flight in Saudi meant Boyle was on his way back to Scotland and Hibs moved quickly to bring the Australian international back to Easter Road last month.

With two goals, the first a stoppage-time equaliser in the Edinburgh derby on his debut, the 29-year-old has wasted little time in showing why the Hibees were so keen to have him back in their ranks.

Martin Boyle’s shots so far in the Scottish Premiership. Supplied by Opta

Is right-wing role getting the best out of Boyle?

It is no secret Boyle offers blistering pace to his team but what often goes unnoticed is the versatility he can provide too.

Those aspects make Hibs boss Johnson’s desire to play him as a right winger all the more surprising.

He has made five appearances since returning to Scotland, the first two coming off the bench.

He has started the last three games for his club, playing as centre forward in the 2-2 draw against Rangers at Easter Road, where he scored, and featured on the right wing in the last two games, a 1-0 defeat at St Mirren and a 1-0 win against Kilmarnock.

His last two appearances have come as a right winger and it’s fair to say the jury is out on whether that is his best position.

There are precious few passes into the box to suggest it is the way to get the most out of Boyle.

Martin Boyle’s passes so far in the Scottish Premiership. Supplied by Opta

It will be interesting to see whether the two-week break from football has led to a change of approach from Hibs in terms of how to utilise Boyle.

But with the deadline day signings of Mykola Kukharevych and Harry McKirdy it seems Johnson has a different role in mind for the fans’ favourite Boyle.

But if he is going to feature for the third game in a row on the ring wing then the responsibility for keeping him in check this weekend will fall to Hayden Coulson at left back and left central defender Liam Scales.

We’ve focused on the balance Coulson brings to the side already this season but it is his defensive qualities which will be needed on this occasion.

St Mirren tactics show how Boyle’s influence can be restricted

Boyle has a new role as a right winger followings his return to Hibs. Supplied by Opta

As this touch map shows, Boyle is a predominant feature down the right.

Hibs have looked to get him involved as much as possible and stopping the supply will be crucial for the tandem of Coulson and Scales – and in all likelihood Jonny Hayes further up the pitch.

If you can stop Boyle from pushing forward then he can be nullified. Restricting the supply is even better.

St Mirren did both to great effect in Paisley when the sides met on August 27.

Hibs had 70% possession against the hosts and more passes and accurate crosses, but they had no end product at all.

Richard Tait was the man tasked with keeping Boyle quiet and he performed admirably on the day against his opponent.

Tait stayed deep for the game in Paisley and Boyle was not involved in the game as a result.

The Hibs man was so restricted he had one touch of the ball in the Saints box, was successful with just three of his nine crosses and did not complete a successful dribble in the game.

Boyle can hurt you if given space

St Mirren succeeded in nullifying Boyle but Kilmarnock struggled in the next fixture on September 3.

The difference was space. Hibs were able to exploit it after former Don Ash Taylor was sent-off in the 11th minute.

In fact, just 70 seconds passed between Taylor’s dismissal and Joe Newell scoring the only goal of the game for Johnson’s side.

The absence of Taylor led to Boyle producing a much more influential day’s work.

With six touches in the Killie box, three successful dribbles from four attempts, eight crosses and five chances created, Boyle was a key figure in the win.

Discipline will be key from Coulson like that shown by Tait if he is to ensure Boyle has less of an impact on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
Aberdeen's new signings gelled quickly because the club took care of all their needs…
0
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
ANALYSIS: Ylber Ramadani is Aberdeen's bargain version of Casemiro, Fabinho and Joshua Kimmich
0
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's January transfer window plans
0
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee…
0
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
LONG READ: From Barcelona to Aberdeen - How well-travelled brother and sister performance analysts…
0
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
Willie Miller: Meeting the Queen was a wonderful experience where she talked of her…
0
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson drops out of Scotland squad after move to Bologna
0
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
Neil Drysdale: None of the Manchester United players knew Aberdeen's legendary kitman Teddy Scott,…
0

More from Press and Journal

Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
0
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Martin Boyle has scored twice since returning to Hibs.
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…

Editor's Picks