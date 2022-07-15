Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs three-year deal with the Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promising young Don Jack Milne has signed a new three-year contract to extend his stay with Aberdeen to 2025.

The 19-year-old defender, who attended the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead Academy, has been with the Dons since joining the under-12 teams and signed his first full-time contract in the summer of 2020.

The Aberdonian, who was loaned out to Highland League side Brechin City for the first half of the 2021/22 campaign, has converted from a midfield role to a central defender since returning to the Dons in January.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes Milne has a big future ahead of him in his new position.

Goodwin, who handed Milne his first team debut against Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup game last weekend, is delighted to have secured Milne on a long-term deal.

He said: “I’ve been really pleased with the way in which Jack has approached pre-season and his performances in the recent matches.

“He is a good athlete, with strong physical attributes, exactly the qualities we are looking for in our defenders.

“He displays the correct attitude and application to his work and at only 19 years old still has much development to do, but he’s an exciting prospect.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Jack’s continued development as part of the first team squad.”