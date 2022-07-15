Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs three-year deal with the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs three-year deal with the Dons

By Paul Third
July 15, 2022, 10:16 am Updated: July 15, 2022, 1:59 pm
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.

Promising young Don Jack Milne has signed a new three-year contract to extend his stay with Aberdeen to 2025.

The 19-year-old defender, who attended the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead Academy, has been with the Dons since joining the under-12 teams and signed his first full-time contract in the summer of 2020.

The Aberdonian, who was loaned out to Highland League side Brechin City for the first half of the 2021/22 campaign, has converted from a midfield role to a central defender since returning to the Dons in January.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes Milne has a big future ahead of him in his new position.

Goodwin, who handed Milne his first team debut against Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup game last weekend, is delighted to have secured Milne on a long-term deal.

He said: “I’ve been really pleased with the way in which Jack has approached pre-season and his performances in the recent matches.

“He is a good athlete, with strong physical attributes, exactly the qualities we are looking for in our defenders.

“He displays the correct attitude and application to his work and at only 19 years old still has much development to do, but he’s an exciting prospect.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Jack’s continued development as part of the first team squad.”

Dons signings summer 2022

