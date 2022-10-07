DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’ mask to Tannadice!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We think Jim Goodwin’s SFA ban is way over the top, and we want 4,000 Dons fans to help us support the Aberdeen manager when the team travel to Dundee United on Saturday – by going AS Goodwin!

The Reds manager won’t be in the dugout at Tannadice due to the eight-game sanction (with six games to be served immediately) handed down following his “cheating” comments about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.

Aberdeen fans have reacted with disbelief at the severity of the punishment, which the club plan to appeal, but this weekend’s 6pm kick off is the perfect chance for the 4,000-strong travelling Red Army to let the Scottish football authorities know what they think.

We previously published masks when ex-Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan was banned from reporting at Tannadice and Dons supporters embraced it – and there looks to be an appetite to do something similar to support Goodwin when Aberdeen travel south to take on their struggling Premiership rivals.

Our artists have created this easy-to-assemble mask of Goodwin’s face – which you can download as a high-quality PDF here.

All you have to do is cut it out, and follow the two instructions in the bottom right corner of the template.

If you don’t have access to a printer, fear not, as we’re also publishing the Goodwin mask template in Saturday’s Evening Express.