Aberdeen to face Rangers in the semi-finals of Premier Sports Cup

Aberdeen will face Rangers in the last four of the Premier Sports Cup.
The Dons eased into the semi-final thanks to a 4-1 victory against Partick Thistle at Pittodrie, while Rangers earned their place in the last four with a narrow 1-0 win against Dundee.
Celtic will face Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock in the other semi-final.
The Hoops cruised to a 4-0 victory against Motherwell at Fir Park and Kilmarnock earned their spot at Hampden with a 2-1 win against Dundee United on Tuesday night.
The semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup are due to take place on the weekend of January 14 with the final on February 26.
First-half barrage helps Aberdeen book League Cup semi-final berth