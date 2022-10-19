Aberdeen to face Rangers in the semi-finals of Premier Sports Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will face Rangers in the last four of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dons eased into the semi-final thanks to a 4-1 victory against Partick Thistle at Pittodrie, while Rangers earned their place in the last four with a narrow 1-0 win against Dundee.

Celtic will face Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock in the other semi-final.

The Hoops cruised to a 4-0 victory against Motherwell at Fir Park and Kilmarnock earned their spot at Hampden with a 2-1 win against Dundee United on Tuesday night.

The semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup are due to take place on the weekend of January 14 with the final on February 26.