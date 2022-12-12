Paul Third: What to expect on the agenda at Aberdeen FC’s AGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: What to expect on the agenda at Aberdeen FC’s AGM

By Paul Third
December 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 3:46 pm
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will not need three guesses to determine which issue is likely to be top of the agenda at tonight’s annual meeting at Pittodrie.

Relations between the Dons and Aberdeen City Council appear to be frostier than the recent cold snap following the council’s insistence Aberdeen must provide all the funding for the proposed new stadium at the beach.

We, and the club, should have known it was all too good to be true.

An invite to hold off on building a new stadium next to Cormack Park and consider making a new home the centrepiece of a redeveloped and revitalised beachfront.

The fans were keen and the people of Aberdeen also seemed to be open to the idea.

An image of the plans for a new Aberdeen FC stadium at Aberdeen beach with a Future of Aberdeen logo in the top left corner
The new Aberdeen FC stadium would be ‘dependent’ on the Dons paying for it. Image: Roddie Reid/DCT Media

Cormack and his directors then did some legwork of their own in commissioning an independent economic review into whether a stadium at the beach would be a good thing.

The results were hugely encouraging, if a tad optimistic, but Aberdeen rightly wanted to sing from the rooftops about the results.

But all the noises about a billion-pound boost to the city have fallen on deaf ears as far as the council is concerned.

Aberdeen City Council have moved the goalposts

A change of administration has brought a complete about-turn with regard to support for the Dons.

A report by the council’s chief commercial officer Craig Innes, which will go before councillors this week, states a stadium could be included at the beachfront but, and it’s a big but, is dependent on capital investment from the club.

A new stadium for Aberdeen has been a priority for decades but neither Cormack, nor his predecessor Stewart Milne, have been able to get to a point where the dream has become a reality.

Councillors will discuss the report on Wednesday but you can be sure Cormack will face questions tonight.

Whether the Dons chairman will have any answers, however, is uncertain.

Decision time looming for the Dons

Cormack is not back to square one, but he and his board certainly have a decision to make now.

Option one is to make another plea to the council or go it alone and build at the beach regardless.

How keen Aberdeen would then be to get in bed with the current administration given recent developments is unclear.

Plan B is to pull the plug completely and go back to the Kingsford site for the stadium.

The same plan which had been provisionally in place until the previous council administration approached the club and asked them to hit the pause button.

A proposal of how Aberdeen FC Kingsford Stadium could look
Could moves to build a new stadium at Kingsford be resurrected by the Dons? Image: Aberdeen FC.

The third, and unlikeliest choice is to revisit redeveloping Pittodrie.

The chairman and other officials have been vocal in the past about the shelf-life of the club’s spiritual home and said the cost and reduced capacity Pittodrie would have at the end of the project meant it was not a viable option for consideration.

Has the stance softened or could the option be revisited? We’ll find out soon enough.

Timing couldn’t be worse for AFC

But clearly the timing of all of this could not be much worse for the club.

Like most businesses, the Covid pandemic was a financially devastating period and the operating loss of £5.29 million for the period that ended June 30 followed a £5.19m loss the previous year.

Next year should be a significant improvement thanks to the sale of Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool and Lewis Ferguson to Bologna in the summer.

But sourcing funding for a stadium, whether it is for redevelopment or a new build, is going to be challenging in the current climate.

In other words, the chairman and his board have much to ponder in the weeks and months ahead.

Tags

Conversation

