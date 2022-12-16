Date and kick-off time confirmed for Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup tie against Darvel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Darvel will take place on Monday January 23.

The Dons’ tie against the West of Scotland Premier Division outfit will be shown live on BBC Scotland and kick-off at 7.45pm.

Darvel have opted against trying to move the clash from their 2,200 capacity Recreation Park.

The tie was originally scheduled for Saturday January 21 at 3pm.

Speaking before the date for the tie was confirmed, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin said he was relaxed about the potential for the game to take place on a Monday.

He said: “We’ll take it whenever it is.

“We’re not concerned at all.

“A trip to Darvel for our supporters would be a challenge on a Monday night.

“But to be fair to them they have travelled the length and breadth of the country in great numbers.

“We had a thousand down in Annan. I know it won’t put them off.”

Darvel seeking home comforts

The trip to sixth tier Darvel will be Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup clash with non-league opposition since facing Elgin City, then of the Highland League, in 1971.

There had been suggestions the tie could be moved to Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park to accommodate more fans and generate more revenue.

However Darvel chairman John Gall remained adamant that the game be played at Recreation Park which he believes could be a “leveller” in the tie.

Goodwin added: “I think it’s an exciting one for supporters who maybe haven’t been to Darvel before.

“I’m sure the Darvel people will be looking forward to getting a big Premiership club coming to their home town.

‘They’re a good side so it should hopefully make for a very entertaining cup fixture.”

Meanwhile, Celtic will host Greenock Morton live on BBC Scotland with a 12.15pm kick off on Saturday January 21.

Holders Rangers are in action on the same day as they travel to face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. The game will kick off at 5.30pm and be live on Viaplay.

Viaplay will also show the Edinburgh Derby between Hibernian and Hearts on Sunday January 22 at 2pm.