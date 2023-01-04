Duncan Shearer: Patience in short supply among Aberdeen fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Patience in short supply among Aberdeen fans

By Duncan Shearer
January 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 10:20 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s season has hit a bump in the road, but it’s far from time for panic stations at Pittodrie.

The Dons’ winless run extended to five games following Monday’s goalless draw with Ross County and the home fans were quick to let manager Jim Goodwin know how unhappy they are at the minute as a chorus of boos rang out around Pittodrie.

My old club has struggled to get going again after the World Cup break and patience is in short supply among the Red Army, who have watched their side go from being clear in third place in mid-November to five points adrift of Hearts.

Aberdeen have taken one point from a possible 15.

In that same period, the Jambos have amassed 10 from a possible 12 to overtake the Dons, all while still having a game in hand, too.

The home losses to Celtic and Rangers were hugely disappointing, but it is the defeats on the road by St Mirren and Kilmarnock which have really knocked a huge dent in Aberdeen’s confidence.

That much was evident for Monday’s game against the Staggies.

Tactical reshuffle – and a recall for Ramirez

The three at the back was ditched in favour of a return to a back four, while Christian Ramirez was handed his first start since the League Cup group stage back in July.

I’m not sure playing in a number 10 position behind Bojan Miovski was the best tactic to get the most out of the American, but Goodwin certainly cannot be accused of lacking ambition as he fielded all three of his main strikers in his starting 11.

Christian Ramirez made a rare start for the Dons on Monday. Image: Shutterstock

Monday’s game highlighted where the Dons are at the minute perfectly.

They had 22 attempts at goal, but only six on target.

On another day they could have comfortably won by two or three goals, but it was simply one of those days where the ball would not go in for Aberdeen.

The defence, which has come for a lot of criticism at times this season, was rock solid to the extent Kelle Roos had next to nothing to do in the whole game.

But when you have started the season well and have been scoring goals for fun at home in particular, when you draw a blank it can feel as if it is the end of the world.

Weekend win needed ahead of cup semi against Rangers

The fans are frustrated, restless and in need of a sign this is nothing more than a blip.

Certainly a win against St Johnstone on Saturday ahead of next weekend’s League Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden would come in handy.

With the transfer window now open, I’ll be interested to see whether the manager gets the opportunity to bring some new faces in.

He was one of the busiest managers in the country in the summer, but a spark of creativity to freshen up the side would not go amiss.

Ross County cannot be cut adrift

While the Dons will rue dropping two points on Monday, the point gained from their trip to Pittodrie was an excellent one for Ross County.

Malky Mackay, like Jim Goodwin, has had a tough time of it recently and both managers went into their first game of 2023 on the back of four straight defeats.

Looking at it now, we should have seen a draw coming.

Ross County battled hard at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The Staggies may have rode their luck at times at Pittodrie, but they also worked hard for each other and gave their all to deny Aberdeen.

In the end, the point they earned was a well-earned one and it will feel doubly sweet given the manager had to leave out two players for disciplinary reasons, while he was already without two players due to suspension in Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards.

But the Scottish Premiership is an unforgiving league and, due to other results, County – despite picking up a point – now find themselves three points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Staggies in need of a win

Livingston are next up when they make the trip north to Dingwall on Saturday and it is another huge game for County.

The last thing the Staggies can afford is for that gap to become four, five or six points.

When you are the team at the bottom of the league the rest of the division gangs up on you.

The Premiership is a cut-throat league with so little between the teams, but if a team is cut adrift at the bottom of the division, then every other team instinctively targets them knowing a win will always keep County there.

Experience and quality get Caley Thistle back on track

A little bit of extra quality went a long way to getting Caley Thistle’s 2023 off to a flying start on Monday.

Danny Devine’s first game in a month, allied to Mark Ridgers and Billy Mckay, and a fine debut for Jay Henderson, were all important factors in Caley Jags’ 6-1 demolition of Cove Rangers.

Debutant Henderson was a little nervous in the first half, but once he found his footing he was terrific and I’m sure my old strike partner Billy Dodds was salivating at the thought of being on the end of the crosses Henderson delivered – I know I was.

The result was an important one for Inverness, not only due to their recent results, but also given both Partick Thistle and Dundee lost.

Jay Henderson impressed on his debut for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Caley Jags are 10 points behind new leaders Queen’s Park and four points off the play-offs.

If they can pick up another three points on Saturday at Arbroath then they will be firmly back in the promotion hunt.

Credit to Cove Rangers, too. I know the scoreline gives the impression it was a one-sided encounter, but that’s far from the case.

Jim McIntyre’s side played some terrific football and deservedly opened the scoring.

But the loss of Gerry McDonagh after half an hour was the turning point.

He gave the Caley Thistle defence a torrid time and it was only after he had to be substituted that Inverness got a grip of the game.

Cove’s defending was poor, but – in terms of how they played the game – there was a lot to like about them.

That’s why the news of Jim’s departure last night came as such a shock. There was a lot to like about his team even though the scoreline didn’t reflect that on Monday.

Tags

Conversation

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action during a cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Can Graeme Shinnie inspire Aberdeen to another cup final appearance?
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes (R) scores to make it 1-0 but it is disallowed after a VAR review for offside against St Johnstone. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Offside call tight as a Duk's backside
Stevenage's Dean Campbell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third-round match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Image:PA
Aberdeen's Dean Campbell on 'incredible' feeling of scoring FA Cup winner for Stevenage -…
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
'I love them so much' - Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
Dean Campbell celebrates his winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell nets dramatic FA Cup winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison gave them the lead in the Scottish Cup tie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women 2-0 Hutchison Vale: Gavin Levey pleased to progress in Scottish Cup despite…
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
'There is hope for next weekend' - Graeme Shinnie's return has Aberdeen fans dreaming…
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend
king charles, who recently made the new year honours list public
Readers' letters: Frustration with New Year honours list, gender reform and negativity surrounding Sir…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented