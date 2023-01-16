Aberdeen fan view: Anthony Stewart’s teammates deserved better than to be left high and dry for extra time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“I think he has allowed himself to get drawn into an area where he should know better.”

Jim Goodwin’s words may have referred to the injudicious remarks made in advance of this tie by Anthony Stewart, but they could equally apply to his frenetic approach to defending. Never was it costlier.

Stewart should absolutely have known better than to go flying into his final challenge of this match, in an area of the pitch where such force was not remotely necessary.

Though such overtly physical stalking of strikers may be what Stewart’s career has been built upon, the most effective defenders are those who play with the lowest feasible risk – especially minutes from the end of a major semi-final, with everything on the line.

Chances scuppered by the captain

Having so conspicuously drawn attention – and the disappointment of his manager – Stewart could have done with a strong performance at Hampden, but there was almost an inevitability to the fact that the Dons’ chances would essentially be scuppered by their captain’s imprudence.

One might suggest that Stewart would benefit from a crash course in the methods and motivations of Scotland’s national football media, except that they are unlikely to be his concern for very much longer.

Goodwin is probably not going to bin his captain mid-season for a second year in a row – particularly since this one was his own pick – but there has been precious little evidence to date that Stewart is worth persevering with long-term.

Stewart’s folly should not detract from the efforts of his charges, who deserved better than to be left high and dry for extra time.

Competitive in all areas, they were equally likely winners until going down in numbers, and gave it a decent go even after falling behind.

Further interesting words may have been shared in the dressing room.