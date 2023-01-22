Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targeting a Hampden return this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targeting a Hampden return this season

By Paul Third
January 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has urged his players to use their Hampden heartache to book a return to the National Stadium this season.

The Dons’ League Cup hopes were ended by Rangers at the semi-final stage last weekend but with attention now switched to the Scottish Cup Goodwin says his players are determined to put together another cup run.

The Dons boss said: “The players have got a taste for Hampden at the weekend with getting to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

“They’re determined to try to get back there. That’s all the incentive you need really as a player.

“We want to go on a similar run to the League Cup, but this time we want to go that one step further.

“It’s extremely challenging and difficult because every team out there wants the same end game.

“We got that taste for being at that stage of the League Cup and we want to try and progress a little bit further in this one as well. “

West of Scotland League side bidding to shock the Dons

Aberdeen make the trip to Ayrshire tomorrow to face West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Darvel at Recreation Park.

Goodwin knows all the pressure is on his side as they bid to avoid becoming a famous Scottish Cup scalp.

He said: “Darvel have got nothing to lose. I’ve been there as a manager with Alloa.

“When you get the big draw in the cup and you’re the underdogs, there’s no pressure or level of expectation. I’m pretty sure that will be the mindset of the Darvel staff and players.

“The onus is on us as the Premiership team to go there and put on a show and hopefully try to win the game as convincingly as possible.”

Response to Tynecastle rout needed in cup-tie

Aberdeen suffered a heavy defeat at Hearts in midweek. Image: SNS Group

Aberdeen are a wounded animal as they make the trip following a 5-0 mauling by Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

The Dons’ defensive struggles have been well documented and Goodwin knows his side’s non-league opponents will be hoping to inflict more misery on the Dons.

Darvel have scored 42 goals in 14 league matches so far but the Aberdeen manager insists his players are determined to produce a response to their capital collapse.

He said: “Winning games brings confidence. We want to go there and keep a clean sheet, especially off the back of Wednesday night’s result.

“We want to go there and be ruthless in both boxes. Keep the ball out at one end and be clinical at the other.

“The Darvel game is massive because it’s the Scottish Cup. It’s the big cup competition in Scotland so it’s the one we want to go far in.

“Darvel are a very good team. They’re flying high in their own league, they’re scoring plenty of goals. They’ve got players who are ex-pros and have played at a good level.

“We’re preparing for a very tough game. It’s as simple as that. We’re not expecting to go down there and for it to be a stroll in the park.

“We have to work hard and earn the right to win the game, to be in the hat for the next round.

“We know that there’s a good facility down there. We’re led to believe they’ve got a very good grass park, which is great. Normally at that level you tend to be involved with not so good surfaces.

“We’re really looking forward to it. It’s a place that I’ve never been personally and I don’t think any of the players or coaching staff have either, apart from (goalkeeper coach) Craig Samson. They’re his local club.

“It should make for a great cup tie and hopefully we can get the result that we desperately need.”

Aberdeen skipper set to return

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will welcome back captain Anthony Stewart. Image: SNS Group

Dons captain Anthony Stewart returns to the squad following his suspension in midweek.

Goodwin said: “We might need to make one or two changes.

“Obviously we’ve had a busy schedule. There might be an opportunity there for a few of the guys who have been waiting patiently in the wings to go and show what they can do.

“Regardless of the opposition, of course on paper we’re massive favourites, we’ll never underestimate them. We’ll treat Darvel with the utmost respect.

“Our players will be under no illusions as to how tricky and tough this game will be. They’ll know exactly what to expect come kick-off.”

