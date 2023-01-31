Queen’s Park could face Scottish Cup exit after ‘fielding an ineligible player’ in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen’s Park’s 2-0 Scottish Cup victory at Caley Thistle could be in vain as reports suggest they fielded an ineligible player.

Second half goals from Dom Thomas and Scott Williamson earned the Championship-topping Glasgow side a fourth-round victory against ICT on Tuesday night to line up a shot at Premiership Livingston on February 11.

The game at the Caledonian Stadium was rescheduled from 10 days previously when a snow-covered pitch saw the original tie postponed.

Since that cancelled fixture, Queen’s signed 22-year-old forward Euan Henderson on loan from Hearts and he played on Tuesday against the Caley Jags.

But competition rules state only those players signed for the first match can be involved in the rescheduled game.

Now, according to the Scottish Sun, the Scottish FA will consider the situation before deciding whether to expel Queen’s Park from the tournament.

In January 2008, Brechin City were kicked out of the cup for fielding two players who were not signed in time for the initial scheduling of the fixture.

Queen’s Park expulsion, should it happen, would likely lead to Caley Thistle taking their place in round five.