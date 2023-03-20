Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson has given the Dons board a huge decision to make

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson has given the Dons board a huge decision to make

By Chris Crighton
March 20, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen’s decision makers are increasingly on the horns of a dilemma.

Their hearts will be telling them that Barry Robson has earned the chance to take charge on a longer-term basis.

Their heads may well ultimately reach the same conclusion, but they are probably not there just yet.

If that is the direction of their thinking, they will have received a healthy nudge by the knowledge that the support is cautiously beginning to rally in the ex-Don’s corner.

The players, too, are clearly responding positively to Robson’s presence and instructions.

It leaves the directors weighing the courage of their convictions against the insulation of making a popular choice.

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson has impressed. Image: Shutterstock.

Recruitment process for Aberdeen manager

Any recruitment process starts with a person specification, and it is unlikely that – after the disruptive experience of Stephen Glass’ tenure – this brief would have given much shrift to candidates who have never run a first team before.

But with so much goodwill frittered by their handling of the team manager role over the last two years, there will absolutely be a temptation for the board to make a selection which won’t instantly invite detraction – or which could, at the very worst, be justified in retrospect as being in step with public opinion.

The longer Robson keeps the Dons’ league standing heading the right way, the quieter grows the panic alarm which had started to ring around the turn of the year, and so the urgency to place the team in hands other than his reduces further.

Three winnable fixtures in the first half of April carry the potential to insert the Dons firmly into the chase for Europe.

Success in them may or may not also install Robson as permanent manager, but it would definitely afford welcome scope for the recruitment panel to recede further into the shadows to consider its verdict.

