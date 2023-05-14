Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Aberdeen youngster Jamie Mercer.

According to a report on Football Insider, the 16-year-old is being closely monitored by a number of English Premier League sides.

But Leeds believe the left-sided central defender is “a star in the making” after his impressive displays for the Dons under-18 team.

The report says Leeds have registered their interest in the player with the Dons.

Mercer, who joined the Dons from Middlefield Wasps in 2016, isn’t the only young Don attracting attention south of the border.

Wolves are among a host of clubs keen to sign striker Lewis Pirie with Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton and Sheffield United also linked with the youngster.