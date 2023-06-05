Aberdeen board will back Dons boss Barry Robson on European return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen board will back Dons boss Barry Robson on European return

Robson will have boardroom support to cope with European demands next season.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: PA
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: PA

Aberdeen director Willie Garner insists the club will back manager Barry Robson to ensure the club can compete on two fronts next season.

The Dons will have guaranteed European football up to Christmas next season following Celtic’s 3-1 victory over Caley Thistle in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

The Hoops’ victory over the Highlanders means Aberdeen will have a minimum of eight European games in Europe.

Dons boss Robson is aiming to close the gap on Celtic and Rangers next season.

Garner, who is also on the Dons football monitoring board at Pittodrie, knows it is important Robson has a squad capable of coping with the additional demands which will be placed on it both in Europe and domestically.

He said: “Barry realises he is going to have to get some players in.

“We’re going to be playing Thursday-Sunday football a few times up to Christmas which likely means we will need another couple of players in to help us with that.

“But Barry knows what he is looking for.

“There is a type of player he likes, and we’ll let him get on with it and do what he wants to do.”

Group stages will generate millions for Aberdeen

Aberdeen director Willie Garner. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Garner is delighted the club’s efforts in finishing third will earn the full reward.

The Dons can look forward to banking around £5million from competing in Europe.

Should Aberdeen win their Europa League play-off, which will be played at the end of August, they will earn £3.15million.

Further financial incentives will be paid dependant on the results from the group matches.

If they lose the play-off they will compete in the group stages of the Conference League, which brings with it a guaranteed £2.55million just for taking part.

As with the Europa League there are further financial incentives payable for points gained in the competition.

The Aberdeen director said: “I think it’s fairly obvious what getting to the group stages of European football means for the club.

“The team have done fantastically well to get where they have ended up in third place.

“Yesterday we were hoping the result would go right for us but it was still nervous.

“When Caley Thistle scored their goal I thought ‘oh my goodness’ but it worked out well in the end for us and I’m delighted.

“I think we deserve to be there and it’s great for Barry, his staff and the players.”

‘Things have turned around under Barry’

Aberdeen’s remarkable resurgence from February to May resulted in them reeling in a Hearts team which had opened up a 10-point lead on the Dons.

Robson’s Reds finished three points clear of the Jambos at the end of the campaign after securing third place with a game to spare.

Saturday’s cup final result also confirmed European qualification for Hearts and Hibernian.

Hearts, who finished fourth in the Premiership, will enter the Conference League in the third qualifying round while Lee Johnson’s Hibs, who finished fifth, will enter at the second qualifying round.

Dons director Garner, who was back in the dugout yesterday for the Cash for Kids charity fundraising game featuring former Dons, hailed the impact Robson has made since replacing former Dons boss Jim Goodwin at Pittodrie in January.

Garner said: “Barry has come in and things have changed as everyone can see.

“There is a really good work ethic at the club and the reward is that everybody can now look forward to European football well into next season.

“It’s fantastic”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrating after the Dons guaranteed European football. Image: SNS.
What we know about Aberdeen's European tour - financial rewards, draw dates, potential play-off…
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
P&J survey reveals how north clubs are set to vote on Conference League
Lee Miller celebrates after scoring in the Cash For Kids fundraiser. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Former Dons turn out in the name of charity at Cove's Balmoral…
Morgan Feeney in action for Carlisle United. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with move for Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney
Clark Robertson in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson poised for Israel move
Dave Cormack - the Aberdeen chairman. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack in cheeky message to Hearts chief Andrew McKinlay after Dons…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen vice-captain Ross McCrorie to undergo Bristol City medical
Emma Hunter is expecting a busy summer as operations manager of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.
Even in the off-season, Emma Hunter keeps her eye on the ball at Aberdeen…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: My Scottish Premiership team of the season
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
'Easy call' - Ex-Aberdeen Women skipper Kelly Forrest tips Eilidh Shore for captaincy

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]