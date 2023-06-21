Former Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy joins Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy joins Kilmarnock

Attacker will reunite with former Dons boss Derek McInnes at Rugby Park.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy in the 1-0 loss to Celtic.
Matty Kennedy has joined Kilmarnock.

Former Aberdeen attacker Matty Kennedy has joined Kilmarnock.

The winger, whose contract at Pittodrie expired at the end of the season, will reunite with former Dons boss Derek McInnes who brought him to Aberdeen in 2019.

Kennedy, a product of Killie’s youth academy, has signed a three-year deal and returns to his hometown club after a 10-year absence.

The 28 year-old said: “This is my team. I love the club and it’s somewhere that always felt like home, so I’m delighted to be back here.

“I always wanted to come back at some point so being around the place and seeing everyone is a good feeling.

“This is my team, I do love the club, and I always checked on results when I was down south.

“I worked under the manager at Aberdeen so I’m delighted to be back here. He’s been brilliant for me and working for him again ticks boxes for me.

“I haven’t set any personal goals but in terms of the club and where we finished last year, I don’t want to see us there, so hopefully I can help us push up the table.

“I’m more experienced and I know the club well.”

Dacres-Cogley joins Bolton

Former Dons transfer target Josh Dacres-Cogley, meanwhile, has joined Bolton Wanderers after leaving Tranmere Rovers.

The 27 year-old wing back had been linked with Aberdeen last summer and in January but the Dons ended their interest.

Dacres-Cogley has signed a two-year deal with Wanderers.

He said: “When Bolton come to you, you can’t really turn them down because of the size of the club and the history.

“I’m really excited to be here. Bolton is such a massive club, and I can’t wait to get started now.

“You can sense the energy and you can see that this is a club moving forward. I wanted to be a part of that.”

 

Conversation