Former Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy joins Kilmarnock

Former Aberdeen attacker Matty Kennedy has joined Kilmarnock.

The winger, whose contract at Pittodrie expired at the end of the season, will reunite with former Dons boss Derek McInnes who brought him to Aberdeen in 2019.

Kennedy, a product of Killie’s youth academy, has signed a three-year deal and returns to his hometown club after a 10-year absence.

Welcome back, Matty Kennedy 🤝 The @KFCYouthAcademy graduate returns to Rugby Park on a three-year deal ⤵️ — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) June 21, 2023

The 28 year-old said: “This is my team. I love the club and it’s somewhere that always felt like home, so I’m delighted to be back here.

“I always wanted to come back at some point so being around the place and seeing everyone is a good feeling.

“This is my team, I do love the club, and I always checked on results when I was down south.

“I worked under the manager at Aberdeen so I’m delighted to be back here. He’s been brilliant for me and working for him again ticks boxes for me.

“I haven’t set any personal goals but in terms of the club and where we finished last year, I don’t want to see us there, so hopefully I can help us push up the table.

“I’m more experienced and I know the club well.”

Dacres-Cogley joins Bolton

🙌 We are delighted to confirm the signing of Josh Dacres-Cogley on a two-year deal! Welcome to Wanderers, @joshDCogley 👋#bwfc — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) June 21, 2023

Former Dons transfer target Josh Dacres-Cogley, meanwhile, has joined Bolton Wanderers after leaving Tranmere Rovers.

The 27 year-old wing back had been linked with Aberdeen last summer and in January but the Dons ended their interest.

Dacres-Cogley has signed a two-year deal with Wanderers.

He said: “When Bolton come to you, you can’t really turn them down because of the size of the club and the history.

“I’m really excited to be here. Bolton is such a massive club, and I can’t wait to get started now.

“You can sense the energy and you can see that this is a club moving forward. I wanted to be a part of that.”