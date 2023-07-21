GALLERY: Caley Thistle take on more than 100 kids in ‘Big Game 2023’ event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

GALLERY: Caley Thistle take on more than 100 kids in ‘Big Game 2023’ event

The Championship club hosted the youngsters at Caledonian Stadium - and fun was the name of the game.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle star David Carson finds the midfield busier than ever in this match with a difference. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle star David Carson finds the midfield busier than ever in this match with a difference. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle’s first-team stars faced more than 100 children today in a special “Big Game 2023”.

The fun event was run following a retail promotion allowing kids who got last season’s kit to play in match against Inverness’ senior side.

It was quite a sight at the Caledonian Stadium as the pitch was packed with youngsters aiming to secure possession and go for goal. The entire fit and available first-team squad took part, as did coaching staff including boss Billy Dodds.

Plenty of smiles were raised on both sides – and unconfirmed reports suggested the youngsters ran out 22-17 winners.

It was a busy day all round at the stadium, with the club’s 2023/24 orange away kit available for sale. The strip was worn by the players for their game against the youngsters.

The Championship side are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Airdrieonians in the Viaplay Cup – a tie they must win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockouts.

The best images for Caley Thistle ‘Big Game 2023’ clash with youngsters

The players and young fans lined up for photos before the action started.
Inverness boss Billy Dodds signs autographs for the supporters.
Inverness boss Billy Dodds takes to the pitch.
Going for goals.
The scene from behind the goal.
Forward Billy Mckay poses for photos.
This youngster goes on the attack.
ICT mascot Lionel Nessi with an Argentina-topped youngster.
Time for autographs.
Striker Billy Mckay comes under pressure.
Smiles aplenty from these young fans.
Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
ICT goalkeeper Cammy Mackay got to the ball in the nick of time.
More than one ball was in play as the young players enjoyed their time on the pitch.
Inverness boss  Billy Dodds.
David Carson is challenged as he goes on the attack.
A shot for goalkeeper Cammy Mackay to deal with.
Youngsters in the foreground, with ICT’s first-team stars on hand to meet their opponents.
Lining up ahead of the action starting.
David Carson finds no way through this packed midfield area.
This youngster shows some neat touches in front of goalkeeper Cammy Mackay.

More from Caley Thistle

Natalie Bodiam in action for Caley Thistle Women.
Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke find out SWF Championship fixtures
The heat is on for Danny Devine and Inverness - but the defender says they are at their best in their toughest tests. Image: SNS Group
Danny Devine: Caley Thistle can still make Viaplay Cup progress
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle sign former Cove Rangers winger Luis Longstaff
Billy Mckay has scored 11 times this season for Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle's Billy Mckay targets club-record scoring tally after levelling Dennis Wyness' mark
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Dumbarton. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Billy Dodds rues lack of clinical edge after Viaplay Cup loss at…
Ryan Wallace opens the scoring for Dumbarton against ICT. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Viaplay Cup - Caley Thistle crash to defeat at League Two Dumbarton as qualification…
Caley Thistle's David Carson in action on Saturday against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Jasperimage
Delayed return can help David Carson go for glory with Caley Thistle
Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Loan market can be fruitful for Aberdeen again
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds reveals transfer target areas ahead of Viaplay Cup tie
Double scorer for Inverness, Aaron Doran, goes on the attack against Bonnyrigg Rose. Images: Jasperimage
Aaron Doran has double-digits in mind after brace in Caley Thistle's cup win