GALLERY: Caley Thistle take on more than 100 kids in ‘Big Game 2023’ event

Caley Thistle’s first-team stars faced more than 100 children today in a special “Big Game 2023”.

The fun event was run following a retail promotion allowing kids who got last season’s kit to play in match against Inverness’ senior side.

It was quite a sight at the Caledonian Stadium as the pitch was packed with youngsters aiming to secure possession and go for goal. The entire fit and available first-team squad took part, as did coaching staff including boss Billy Dodds.

Plenty of smiles were raised on both sides – and unconfirmed reports suggested the youngsters ran out 22-17 winners.

It was a busy day all round at the stadium, with the club’s 2023/24 orange away kit available for sale. The strip was worn by the players for their game against the youngsters.

The Championship side are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Airdrieonians in the Viaplay Cup – a tie they must win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockouts.

The best images for Caley Thistle ‘Big Game 2023’ clash with youngsters