Paul Third: Rusty Aberdeen in need of polishing ahead of European campaign

Dons' struggle at Livingston showed Aberdeen have work to do before Europa League play-off.

Johnny Hayes hits his effort wide against Livingston. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

To coin those famous musical Gallagher brothers Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off draw could be summed up in two words – definitely maybe.

With the exception of Swiss side Lugano it’s a host of ifs, buts and maybes who lie in wait for Barry Robson and his players when the draw for the play-off round is made at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday lunchtime.

If you are looking for a chance to feel like it is 2007 all over again then there is a potential reunion with Dnipro of the Ukraine.

You remember them?

Darren Mackie scores the £1m goal in the 1-1 draw with Dnipro in Ukraine in 2007.

Darren Mackie certainly does after earning the moniker of the million pound man after his diving header booked a place in the group stage of the UEFA Cup for Jimmy Calderwood’s Dons 16 years ago.

They could face the Dons if they can overcome Czech Cup winners and league runners-up Slavia Prague.

Maybe it’s the more recent past which appeals.

If so then there are potential rematches with 2021 opposition in the form of BK Hacken of Sweden, Icelandic side Breidablik or Azerbaijan club Qarabag.

But no matter who the Dons are paired with on Monday one thing is certain – it’s going to be tough.

That will come as no surprise to the Aberdeen manager though.

He has more than enough playing experience in his locker to know how tough European football is.

He is going to need it as he embarks on his maiden European campaign as a manager.

Laboured display at Livingston shows there is work to be done

Finishing third in the Scottish Premiership and securing a Europa League play-off place was only the first, and undoubtedly the easier, part of the job.

Making an impression and maximising the Dons’ involvement between now and Christmas is the tough bit and Aberdeen look short of the quality required to do that.

Dante Polvara in action against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Saturday’s goalless draw at Livingston showed the Dons have work to do before they play the first leg of their play-off tie on August 24.

Failure to register a single effort on target was perhaps the biggest surprise of an uninspiring draw at Livingston.

Davie Martindale’s side showed on day one they will be determined, dogged and downright stubborn opponents for any team at the Tony Macaroni Arena this season.

But Robson will be disappointed to see his side sucked into playing Livi’s style of game on Saturday as it was one they were ill-equipped for.

Aberdeen went direct at times, perhaps too much, and lacked the physicality to make such an approach a successful one.

Space out wide and in the central areas was hard to find leaving wide men Jonny Hayes and Shayden Morris, not to mention playmaker Leighton Clarkson, unable to really influence proceedings in attack.

Livi left the Dons frustrated

The standard of opposition will be considerably higher in European football than it was at the weekend but what Livi did have – and what the Dons had better get used to facing – is a knack of stopping any attempt build play at the earliest chance.

The Dons had more possession than the home side on Saturday but Livi’s 22 fouls to Aberdeen’s 13 tells a story of its own.

Their ability to shut down Aberdeen at the first opportunity left the Dons a forlorn and frustrated outfit.

Aberdeen can expect a similar approach from most teams they will face whether it is in the Europa League or the Conference League.

It’s early days and the new-look Dons are still settling into a new campaign but Robson will be hoping his side can shake off the rustiness before August 24.

