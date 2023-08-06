Banks o’ Dee strike after 15 seconds in Nairn win; Formartine put four past Strathspey

A goal after 15 seconds set Banks o’ Dee on their way to a 3-0 win over Nairn County at Spain Park.

The Aberdeen side made the perfect start when Hamish MacLeod’s finish from 20 yards put them ahead early on.

MacLeod doubled the advantage after half an hour and late on Chris Antoniazzi added a spectacular third from the edge of the centre circle after a clearance from Wee County goalkeeper Dylan MacLean dropped to him.

Dee have won two out of two in the Breedon Highland League.

Co-manager Josh Winton said: “We’re really pleased, when you get such an early goal it’s good.

“It set the tone for the first half really and it’s something we’ve spoken about being positive from the start.

“As soon as Chris scored Paul Lawson (co-manager) and I turned to each other and said it had fallen to the right person because he’s got that quality and it was a really classy finish.

“We can’t really ask for much more than two wins and two clean sheets.”

Nairn manager Steven Mackay added: “It was a really poor performance, it was night and day from last week against Brora.

“We were way off the mark and Banks o’ Dee thoroughly deserved their win.

“When you gift a goal so early – and it really was a gift – then you’ve got an uphill struggle to recover from it.

“Sometimes you have off days in football, but we didn’t help ourselves.

“There are ways to lose: you can still work hard, still compete, still close the space, but we didn’t do that.”

Formartine 4-0 Strathspey Thistle

Formartine United picked up their first win of the season with a 4-0 success against Strathspey Thistle at North Lodge Park.

Aberdeen loanee Adam Emslie was heavily involved for the Pitmedden side scoring one and creating two.

United boss Stuart Anderson said: “We could have been more clinical if I was looking to moan, but all in all it was a decent performance.

“Given we had a game midweek and five players missing I was happy enough and it bodes well for the weeks ahead.

“Adam put in another good performance and he can be happy with himself.

“I’ve liked what I’ve seen, I knew what we were were getting and I’m pleased with how he’s started.”

Julian Wade opened the scoring just after the half hour mark from an Emslie cross.

Kieran Adams made it two on 57 minutes from Daniel Park’s free-kick before Aaron Norris’ switch of play released Emslie for the third.

In the dying embers Emslie teed up Jake Stewart to complete the scoring by finishing past Strathspey’s trialist goalkeeper Callum Ligertwood.

Grantown Jags boss Robert MacCormack said: “First half I felt we competed really well, but I’m disappointed with the second half.

“For the second week in a row we haven’t given a good account of ourselves in the second half.

“We’ve spoken to the players about mentality if things aren’t going our way or if we’re a goal down.

“We need to change the mentality and go at teams as opposed to just accepting low scoring defeats.”