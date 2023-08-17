Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: Why I won’t rush returning players back into first team duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: Why I won’t rush returning players back into first team duty

Rhys Williams, Angus MacDonald and James McGarry back in training but won't be risked in League Cup tie at Stirling Albion.

By Paul Third
Rhys Williams featured for the Dons B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Rhys Williams featured for the Dons B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists he will not rush his defenders back into first team duty.

Central defender Angus MacDonald has stepped up his training regime while team-mate Rhys Williams featured for the B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy match against Peterhead on Tuesday.

Robson is delighted to see both players on the training ground at Cormack Park but will not risk any of the trio for Friday’s Viaplay Cup second round tie at Stirling Albion.

The Dons boss said: “Rhys got a game on Tuesday night, which was good and we are getting there slowly.

“We will try to get some games in the background so we can get them up to speed.

“They will need a mini pre-season so it will take a little bit of time.

“We can’t just throw them in and they end up getting injured.

“We need to do it right.

“I am hoping they will be back in the squad for the European games.

“Will they be ready to start?  “Probably not, but we will need to see how they are.

“If we manage to get them another game before that then they might be able to start.”

McGarry following fitness programme ahead of Europa League play-off

James McGarry at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

With new arrival James McGarry also involved in training after landing in Aberdeen from Central Coast Mariners on Sunday the defensive options have increased for the Dons boss.

New Zealand international McGarry is following a rigorous training regime to ensure he too can be involved against either BK Hacken or Zalgiris Vilinius in the Europa League play-off round next week.

Robson said: “Friday is too soon for him.

“I sat with him and the sports scientist yesterday and he was looking at the board for the game and I told him ‘get your eyes off that game.’

“We need to tone him up, get fitness in him, he has just had a baby and his wife is still in Australia.

“He still has jet lag and he is going to take some time. When you see how we play, you need to be really fit.

“We have an eight day plan for him and there will be a lot of double sessions in that.

“He will still train with us but he will be doing a lot of extra work, like a mini pre-season.”

Vital players are prepared

Robson believes ensuring his players are prepared physically for the demands placed on them is crucial which is why he has factored in time for new arrivals to adapt to the training sessions at the club.

He said: “Yip, they are totally different. They are also coming from a different culture and way of playing.

“There is a lot of analysis and there are things we want to achieve that are continually coming at them.

“The training will be totally different to what they were used to before.

“It takes time but they will get there.

“There are a lot of games coming up. We are trying to build a squad that can cope with that.

“We will need a squad because the players aren’t going to be able to play two games a week continually.

“We will just take it one game at a time to see how they are because we don’t want to put any pressure on them to return too quickly either.”

There will be one additional defensive option for Friday’s game at Forthbank, however, with Jonny Hayes set to return after missing last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Robson said: “He was going to train today but we just left it and he will train tomorrow. He will be fine.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Rhys Williams featured for the Dons B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson - 'Duk is going nowhere'
Rhys Williams featured for the Dons B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Resurgent Dante Polvara can be Ylber Ramadani replacement
Rhys Williams featured for the Dons B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Kriss Akabusi reveals the most talented celebrity golfer and why he hopes West Ham…
Peterhead celebrate Kieran Shanks goal in the 5-3 win over Aberdeen B at North Lodge Park.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan happy to achieve main objective of SPFL Trust Trophy progression…
Rhys Williams featured for the Dons B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Rescheduled Viaplay Cup date will hand Aberdeen Europa League play-off advantage, says defender Nicky…
Rhys Williams featured for the Dons B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Peterhead come from behind to beat Aberdeen B 5-3 in second round of SPFL…
Rhys Williams featured for the Dons B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Stirling Albion boss Darren Young determined to test former club Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup
Aberdeen Women defender Aimee Black
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster heaps praise on Aimee Black after teen pens semi-pro…
Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground. Photo SNS
Boss Barry Robson vows to reduce Aberdeen's reliance on loan signings
Rhys Williams featured for the Dons B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Four players who WERE on the fringes could be key for Aberdeen…

Conversation