Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: Why I won’t rush returning players back into first team duty

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists he will not rush his defenders back into first team duty.

Central defender Angus MacDonald has stepped up his training regime while team-mate Rhys Williams featured for the B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy match against Peterhead on Tuesday.

Robson is delighted to see both players on the training ground at Cormack Park but will not risk any of the trio for Friday’s Viaplay Cup second round tie at Stirling Albion.

The Dons boss said: “Rhys got a game on Tuesday night, which was good and we are getting there slowly.

“We will try to get some games in the background so we can get them up to speed.

“They will need a mini pre-season so it will take a little bit of time.

“We can’t just throw them in and they end up getting injured.

“We need to do it right.

“I am hoping they will be back in the squad for the European games.

“Will they be ready to start? “Probably not, but we will need to see how they are.

“If we manage to get them another game before that then they might be able to start.”

McGarry following fitness programme ahead of Europa League play-off

With new arrival James McGarry also involved in training after landing in Aberdeen from Central Coast Mariners on Sunday the defensive options have increased for the Dons boss.

New Zealand international McGarry is following a rigorous training regime to ensure he too can be involved against either BK Hacken or Zalgiris Vilinius in the Europa League play-off round next week.

Robson said: “Friday is too soon for him.

“I sat with him and the sports scientist yesterday and he was looking at the board for the game and I told him ‘get your eyes off that game.’

“We need to tone him up, get fitness in him, he has just had a baby and his wife is still in Australia.

“He still has jet lag and he is going to take some time. When you see how we play, you need to be really fit.

“We have an eight day plan for him and there will be a lot of double sessions in that.

“He will still train with us but he will be doing a lot of extra work, like a mini pre-season.”

Vital players are prepared

Robson believes ensuring his players are prepared physically for the demands placed on them is crucial which is why he has factored in time for new arrivals to adapt to the training sessions at the club.

He said: “Yip, they are totally different. They are also coming from a different culture and way of playing.

“There is a lot of analysis and there are things we want to achieve that are continually coming at them.

“The training will be totally different to what they were used to before.

“It takes time but they will get there.

“There are a lot of games coming up. We are trying to build a squad that can cope with that.

“We will need a squad because the players aren’t going to be able to play two games a week continually.

“We will just take it one game at a time to see how they are because we don’t want to put any pressure on them to return too quickly either.”

There will be one additional defensive option for Friday’s game at Forthbank, however, with Jonny Hayes set to return after missing last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Robson said: “He was going to train today but we just left it and he will train tomorrow. He will be fine.”