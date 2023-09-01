St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson expects Aberdeen-linked midfielder Keanu Baccus to remain with the Buddies

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has warned that none of his players will be sold on the cheap after Aberdeen were linked with a move for Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus.

The Dons, who will discover their Europa Conference League group stage opponents later today, are keen to bolster their midfield before the transfer window closes at midnight.

“No club has met our valuation on any player, including Keanu at this stage, and I don’t expect them to,” said Robinson.

“We are not in a position where we were last year when we had to take offers for players that were below market value.

“We have steadied the ship and got our finances right. We don’t need to sell players unless it meets the valuation of the board.”

Robinson added: “I don’t intend doing any business in. We have put our squad together, we have got the players in we wanted and we are happy with that.

“We have strengthened the squad from last year and if the window closed now I would be very happy.”