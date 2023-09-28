Aberdeen boss Barry Robson delighted to see Connor Barron back to his best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson delighted to see Connor Barron back to his best

The midfielder has been reaping the rewards of a pre-season after injury-disrupted campaign last season.

By Paul Third
Connor Barron (left) and Graeme Shinnie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hopes Connor Barron is back to his best after putting the injury problems of last season behind him.

The Scotland under-21 international has been hugely impressive since returning to the Dons starting 11 in the last two matches, helping his club record a first league win of the campaign and reach the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup.

Robson is delighted to see Barron, whose appearances last term were restricted due to knee and groin injuries, showing the form which earned him plaudits after breaking into the first team in the 2021-22 season.

The Dons boss said: “Connor has been outstanding in the last few games, but so have other players. There’s a lot of them doing that.

“He’s had a pre-season. That was the most important thing for Connor.

“He had a lot of injuries last year, but I’ve got big belief in him, so hopefully he can keep cracking on and performing the way he is.”

Dons boss thrilled to be Hampden-bound

Nicky Devlin salutes the Aberdeen fans after Ester Sokler’s goal made it 2-0 at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Barron helped his side book a Viaplay Cup semi-final date with Hibernian in November thanks to a 2-1 win at Ross County on Wednesday.

County, despite playing with 10 men, put the Dons under pressure in the closing moments as they tried to force extra-time, but Robson was pleased with his side’s display.

He said: “At 2-0, I thought we were cruising into the next round, but we gave away a penalty and it was a bit more nervous than it needed to be.

“People will remember the last 10 minutes, but we were in control for the rest of the game – we could have had a couple of penalties and we could have scored more goals.

“It’s difficult against 10 men, but it was a quarter-final and Ross County had to go gung-ho towards the end.

“The sending off changed the perception of the game and it took us a bit of time to get into the rhythm of it, but I don’t think Kelle (Roos) had a save to make.

“We didn’t go chasing lots of goals. The objective was to get to the semi-final and we did that.”

‘It has been a real learning curve’

Cup progress follows a 4-0 Premiership win over the Staggies at Pittodrie and a hugely encouraging display in the 2-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League.

Robson is delighted to see his players adjusting to the challenge of competing on multiple fronts, both in Europe and domestically.

He said: “Hampden is where we want to be and we’ll look forward to it. The aim was to get to Hampden and we’ve achieved that.

“It’s been a big eight weeks for us and we’ve had to go and play at some really hard places, yet we’re still fighting on all three fronts.

Dons boss Barry Robson roars instructions to his players in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock.

“A lot of the squad haven’t been where we are just now and it has been a real learning curve for them.

“They did fantastically well in Germany and then put in a very good performance at home to Ross County.

“They have then come up to County looking to earn a place in the semi-final of the cup and they have done it.

“A lot of these guys haven’t played in the Premiership, Europe or Hampden so they are getting used to it.”

Big matches keep on coming for the Dons

There is no let-up for the Dons as their focus now turns to Saturday’s trip to Ibrox to face Rangers.

With Conference League action also looming again next week against HJK Helsinki, Robson is trying to manage his squad carefully.

He said: “They are playing a lot of football. We are trying to freshen things up as much as we can as we try to get results.

“It’s going to be difficult and we’ve got to go again on Saturday, but we’re hanging in there.

“We’re in the semi-final, we’re in Europe and we’ve got a big game at Rangers. Let’s see how far we can take it.

“We’ll need to change things up a bit as we’ve got a lot of tired players in there, but we’ll go there with a structure and try to get a result.”

