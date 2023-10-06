Analysis: A bloody affair for Aberdeen on their return to European group stage action at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis: A bloody affair for Aberdeen on their return to European group stage action at Pittodrie

Aberdeen picked up their first point in the Europa Conference League from a tense tussle with HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Richard Jensen returns to the pitch after taking a knock to the head against Helsinki. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

You could cut the tension with a knife on Aberdeen’s home Europa Conference League group stage debut.

Turns out you could draw blood quite easily, too, as Aberdeen’s clash with HJK Helsinki descended into a bloodbath before ending in a 1-1 draw.

We’re still a few weeks from Halloween, but the Dons and the Finnish champions provided a spectacle which was an early contender for an x-rated horror movie, given the manner in which the claret flowed at Pittodrie.

Duk was the first to give blood for the cause after being caught in the ear by the flailing elbow of Helsinki’s Georgios Kanellopoulos out near the touchline.

Duk receives treatment for a head knock. Image: SNS

Remarkably, Polish referee Daniel Stefanski did not see anything wrong with the midfielder’s challenge.

In fact he penalised Duk instead, with VAR seemingly taking no interest in the incident involving the the prone Cape Verde international.

No sooner had Duk recovered and he was in the wars again -this time with team-mate Richard Jensen.

The two went up for a Leighton Clarkson delivery into the box, but their clash of heads left Jensen wearing a crimson mask.

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen takes a knock to the face during a UEFA Conference League match against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

The game looked to be up for the defender as he trudged down the tunnel and Jonny Hayes was stripped and ready to take his place.

But Dons boss Barry Robson is nothing if not brave, and he opted to play six of the 10 added minutes in first half stoppage time to allow Jensen to have treatment in the Dons dressing room before returning to the field.

The trademark Terry Butcher headband was there, too. Only in a fetching Aberdeen red, of course.

Stoppages did not help Aberdeen’s cause

In amongst all the bloodshed, we had time for Nicky Devlin to take a sore one following a high boot for good measure.

You can’t say the two teams were not committed, that’s for sure.

In a game of precious few chances, the lengthy stoppages did little to help improve the flow of the game as far as the Dons were concerned.

The two best chances of a cagey first half fell Aberdeen’s way, but Duk’s header was saved by Jesse Ost, while Jensen headed a Leighton Clarkson corner wide.

Both Bojans delivered in second half

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Helsinki may not have offered much in front of goal, but their passing was slick and the air of menace was there whenever they were on the ball.

It was clear if Aberdeen were to get a win here, it would be one of the ugly variety.

But it was the visitors who made the breakthrough on the hour mark with their first meaningful move of quality.

In the meeting of the two number nines named Bojan, it was Helsinki’s Radulovic who drew first blood (if you will pardon the pun) as he beat Kelle Roos with a fine finish from Pyry Soiri’s cutback.

It was the 23rd goal of the season for the Helsinki striker, and yet another reminder of how punishing European football is at this level.

Going behind sparked a sense of urgency in Aberdeen.

Captain Graeme Shinnie took a fresh air swipe at a cross before Bojan Miovski was denied by Jesse Ost as the Dons chased an equaliser.

But the Dons striker did convert his next chance as he headed home a Jensen cross, which had been flicked on by visiting captain Miro Tenho’s poor attempt to clear to set-up a pulsating finale.

Aberdeen threw everything at Helsinki, but in the end they had to settle for a point. You suspect there may be a sense of frustration it was not three.

