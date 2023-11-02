Jack MacKenzie wants a repeat performance from Aberdeen at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack MacKenzie wants a repeat performance from Aberdeen at Hampden

Place in the League Cup final at stake as Dons face Hibernian at the National Stadium.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie. Image: SNS

Jack MacKenzie believes another quick start is key to the Dons reaching the Viaplay Cup final.

A place in the final is at stake as the Dons face Hibernian at Hampden on Saturday and Barry Robson’s side head to the National Stadium with a spring in their step following their 4-2 win at Motherwell on Wednesday.

The Dons set the tone for an impressive victory from the first minute as they raced into a 4-0 lead and MacKenzie insists a repeat of the tempo shown at Fir Park is vital against the Hibees.

He said: “We need to start on Saturday as we did at Motherwell. If you start poorly and find yourself a couple of goals down it is really difficult to come back from that so we need to start well.

“Hibs are a really good side and they have improved a lot under the new manager.

“We know it will be a really tough game and one both teams want to win so I’m sure it will be a good spectacle.”

Big games keep coming for the Dons

As satisfying as the win in Lanarkshire was there is little time for Aberdeen to rest on their laurels with another huge match looming at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Dons fans will travel in their thousands to cheer on their side in their bid to reach the final and MacKenzie insists the support of the fans is crucial.

He said: “The fans have been amazing this season travelling all over the place in Europe and in these games from Ross County all the way down to Glasgow.

“We know they’ll push us on at the weekend as well and we’re really grateful for them.

“We’ve played against a lot of top teams already and Hibs are another top team so we’ll be ready for them.”

‘We know we needed to win’

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (L) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 at Motherwell with team-mates Nicky Devlin and Jack MacKenzie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s dominant display has certainly lifted the mood at Pittodrie following a tough week.

MacKenzie knows it was vital his side stopped the rot following back-to-back defeats to PAOK in the Conference League and at Kilmarnock on Sunday and was pleased to do so in style at Fir Park.

He said: “We knew we needed to win the game and get ourselves up there in the table going into the semi-final.

“Going into that on the back of three defeats would not have been good so we will take the confidence from our win.

“We’re struggling for consistency a wee bit at the moment. We were really good against PAOK, really poor at Kilmarnock but really good again against Motherwell.

“If you are playing and it’s win one, lose one, win one, lose one you’ll never get to where you want to be.”

Dons bounce back from Kilmarnock loss in style

Duk celebrates his goal which made it 4-0 at Fir Park. Image: SNS

The three points gained at Well lifted the Dons from second bottom to sixth in the table with a game in hand.

Aberdeen are within touching distance of the top four and having rallied up the table under Robson in the second half of last season MacKenzie knows the difference picking up points regularly makes in the Premiership.

He said: “It’s been really tight for the last couple of years.

“We took ourselves from ninth to third and qualifying for Europe on the back of a seven-game winning run last season so it’s there for any team that can put a run together.

“There was a lot of criticism off the back of the weekend and we went into the game in 11th place knowing we had to perform and we managed to do that.

“We really improved from the weekend where we were really poor.

“For 80 minutes we were really good but we were sloppy in the last 10 minutes when we conceded the two goals.

“But getting the three points was the most important thing as Motherwell is always a tough place to go so we’re delighted with that.

“The pitch was really good and we knew we’d be able to pass the ball. It was a case of just doing it.

“The pitch at Kilmarnock is really poor but we managed to pass the ball well at Fir Park.”

Conversation