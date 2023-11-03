Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes Hampden training camp can help Dons reach League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes Hampden training camp can help Dons reach League Cup final

Gruelling fixture list behind Dons' manager's decision to keep his squad in Glasgow ahead of Hampden showdown.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen training with Hampden in the background. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen training with Hampden in the background. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson believes he had to keep his squad in Glasgow to give them the best chance of reaching the Viaplay Cup final.

With Saturday’s opponents Hibernian playing Ross County on Tuesday the Dons, who faced Motherwell 24 hours later, have based themselves at lesser Hampden, home of Queen’s Park, since their 4-2 win at Fir Park in midweek.

The gruelling fixture list, compounded by the midweek matches and the scheduling of the first semi-final for Saturday, prompted the Dons boss to take action.

He said: “We’ve got four games off of Europe away from home and we’re up in Aberdeen as well.

“When you look at our fixture list, what we’ve played and what we’ve got coming… but it’s good, it’s what we want. We want to be here playing all these big games.

“We looked at the travelling. We have something like five games on the road-in-a-row again and thought it was the best thing to do after the Motherwell game.

“It was good that we were able to keep everyone together.

“If we had gone back up from Motherwell we would have got back at 3am and then we would have thought about travelling back down again on Friday.

“We had already done that at Killie and the games we have coming. It was the right thing to do.

“We tried to take journeys and tiredness out of them.”

‘SPFL should be helping clubs in Europe’

Barry Robson during the League Cup semi-final press conference in Glasgow. Image: SNS

Robson believes the fixture schedule has been unkind on his side and believes the SPFL, who run both the leagues and the League Cup, should do more to help Scottish clubs competing in Europe.

He said: “We want to be in there fighting and it’s going to be difficult as it’s the first time some of these players have ever done it.

“It doesn’t need me to tell the league that they should (be doing more). They should and they have to.

“Hibs got to play on Tuesday, we had to play on Wednesday, and then they make us play Saturday. That’s fair again, eh?

“After the other games when they’ve given us four away from home on the back of Europe. They’ve been really good to us.”

The Aberdeen manager’s frustration was clear to see but he is determined not to let it affect his side as they bid to reach the final at the expense of Hibs at the National Stadium.

He said: ‘You’ve just got to get on with it. I’m not going to get into it because the most important part for us is to try to perform tomorrow and we will do that.

“It’s not something for today but we all know it isn’t right.”

The Dons have been training in Glasgow ahead of this weekend’s semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

Dons boss would love to deliver more silverware for the Red Army

Aberdeen ended a 19-year wait for silverware at the 2014 League Cup final.

Robson was part of the last Dons team to win the League Cup in 2014 and would love to lead his own squad to cup glory.

The Inverurie-born Aberdeen manager knows what silverware means to Aberdeen and hopes he can give the Dons support another final to look forward to.

Robson said: “Winning the cup was special, especially for myself.

“I must have been 35 and I had just come back to Aberdeen.

“I had always wanted to play for Aberdeen but I had been away on my travels. And when I did I was lucky enough to win a cup with Aberdeen.

“It was great having my whole family there and then there were a couple of days of celebration, which was good.

“I couldn’t get people out of my house for the next couple of days then the next person came round then my uncle came round. But it was good.”

The 2014 final was expensive for Robson

For Robson, cup glory with the Dons proved to be an expensive affair with the team’s win hitting him financially after he found himself funding the celebration on the team bus back to Aberdeen.

He said: “I was late for a team meeting. The annoying thing about that was I was actually sitting in the hotel room and I was thinking: ‘I’ve got to wait another 15 minutes.’

“I was sitting around waiting but not realising the team meeting had started.

“So it wasn’t like I was late. I was sitting waiting in my room. I remember coming down to the meeting and they were the happiest team I have ever seen.

“There were set fines and I turned round and said to them: ‘I’m not paying a fine but I’ll tell you what I’ll do. Go and win the cup and if we win the cup I’ll buy the biggest carry out you have ever seen.’

“They said: ‘right, let’s do that’ and I tell you what — they did do that. That was a sore one on my bank balance.

“They were just going into the shop and grabbing bottles of anything — I mean anything. And half of the stuff never got touched. It was just to try and do me in.

“I don’t know where all that alcohol went but they were great times. It was a brilliant day and a brilliant night.”

The Dons boss insists he has learned his lesson from that episode and there will be no repeat offer for his squad.

He said: ‘No chance. We have got enough games. They better not be drinking. They can leave that up to me and Aggers (Steve Agnew) but even we don’t get time for a beer.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (L) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can head to Hampden to face Hibs with belief after work-rate…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss gives Hannah Stewart armband in pregnant captain Nadine Hanssen's absence
Alfie Bavidige, left, scoring for Aberdeen against Brora rangers in this season's PFL Trust Trophy. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups
Stuart Kennedy during the Aberdeen FC Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City celebratory event at Pittodrie in May. Image: SNS.
Stuart Kennedy: ‘I scored the winner the last time Aberdeen beat Hibernian in a…
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie. Image: SNS
Jack MacKenzie wants a repeat performance from Aberdeen at Hampden
Jamie McGrath in action
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails 'terrific' Jamie McGrath
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen in action in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss in 'some things more important' message as he explains how Dons…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell with teammate Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: The perfect response prior to Hampden semi-final
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during his side's 4-2 win at Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson targets Hampden final for the fans
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
'See what happens when you play football on the deck?' - Aberdeen fans react…

Conversation