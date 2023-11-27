Paul Third: Do Aberdeen raise their game against Rangers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Do Aberdeen raise their game against Rangers?

Criticism of the Dons' ability to take points off Rangers is masking another fact - Celtic are simply better than their rivals.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Stefan Gartenmann in action agains Rangers
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Stefan Gartenmann close down Rangers' Abdallah Sima at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

The seemingly decades-long debate as to whether Aberdeen raise their game against Rangers has been rumbling away since the Dons’ 6-0 mauling by Celtic before the international break.

Football pundit Kris Boyd dropped that old chestnut into his post-match criticism following the Celtic Park mauling.

The ex-Rangers and Kilmarnock striker said: “I’m sure Barry (Robson) will have absolutely no problem in getting them up for the next game, that’s for sure because Rangers are in town. Fact. It’s true.”

Boyd defended his position on Sunday, insisting at no point did he reference Celtic in his criticism.

But a battling 1-1 draw for the Dons against the Light Blues at Pittodrie did little to alter his view.

Is there a grain of truth to Boyd’s stance?

Boyd may feel he was vindicated following Sunday’s result at Pittodrie but his claim does not stand up to scrutiny.

Since winning promotion to the Premiership in 2016 Rangers have found life in the top flight of Scottish football has changed – and Aberdeen have nothing to do with it.

It should not come as a surprise to see Celtic on top given Rangers had to start all over again in the fourth tier of Scottish football before working their up to the top flight.

Kris Boyd.
Kris Boyd.

But seven years later, the Hoops remain the team to beat.

In the seven seasons which have passed, 21 domestic trophies have been contested. Celtic boast five treble-winning seasons and have taken a hugely impressive 17 of the trophies available.

Rangers have two, a tally matched by St Johnstone in their cup-double winning season of 2020-21.

Establishing that fact is fundamental to understanding why the Dons have found Celtic a tougher nut to crack than Rangers.

The facts do not lie

The truth is when it comes to the Glasgow teams one has been consistently better than the other.

You do not even have to trawl through all the results since both were reunited in the top flight to see it.

The last two games against them tells the story perfectly.

Leon Balogun performing a header during Aberdeen v Rangers game
Rangers’ Leon Balogun saw his header saved by Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos. Image: SNS

When Aberdeen were hammered in Glasgow earlier this month they were swept aside by a Celtic team which had 78% possession, mustered 21 shots on goal of which 10 were on target.

Fast forward to Sunday’s visit of Rangers to Pittodrie and the visitors had 69% possession and managed 22 attempts of which 10 were on target.

In response, Aberdeen had one on target from their three attempts in Glasgow yet hit the target four times from their five attempts at Pittodrie.

Celtic are simply better than Rangers

Clearly, the notion the Dons raise their game for one over the other is nonsense.

From the two most recent examples it is apparent that one side is far more adept at turning pressure into goals than the other.

Aberdeen were put under intense pressure by both teams in the last two games.

They struggled against the Hoops but they managed to withstand most of which Rangers could throw at them at Pittodrie.

You could point to fatigue from the trip to PAOK in the Conference League being a factor in the one-sided loss to Celtic too.

But a glance at the league table which shows Celtic eight points clear at the top and having won at Ibrox already this season as evidence they are simply the best if you’ll pardon the Tina Turner inspired pun.

Perhaps the real questions should be aimed at why Rangers are prone to dropping more points than their rivals.

After all, that seems to be happening on an annual basis and as much as Dons fans would love for their club to be the reason it’s simply not true.

