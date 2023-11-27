Aberdeen fan view: Ester Sokler can learn from the best in Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Ester Sokler can learn from the best in Bojan Miovski

Dons striker stakes his claim to be part of Barry Robson's two-pronged strikeforce.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler shoots against Rangers in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler shoots against Rangers in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Ester Sokler hasn’t had a great view of very much during his time at Aberdeen.

The substitutes’ bench is hardly the best seat in the house.

But, having missed his own moment when through on Jack Butland within moments of his starting debut, if he needed an object lesson in the clinical conversion of such chances then he could not have asked for better than the one he received minutes later.

Looking straight down the line of Butland’s right-hand post, Sokler had the best imaginable angle of the pinpoint finish which Bojan Miovski eased inside it.

That Sokler’s arms were the first inside Pittodrie to be raised in acclamation of the impending goal was a measure of both the scene he saw and the relief he felt.

He would be justified in it, for his own contribution to the opener in the 1-1 draw with Rangers was important.

Too often, when playing with just one up front or with Duk alongside Miovski, the Dons’ first balls have by necessity been aimed at their leading scorer, when they would have preferred him to be the one latching onto the second.

The dubious honour of being both the best equipped to win an aerial challenge and the likeliest to bury any knockdowns produced has put Miovski in a halfway house within Barry Robson’s attacking strategy, otherwise his already impressive goals tally could have been even more so.

Signs pairing Miovski with Sokler could be productive

There were signs here that pairing Miovski with Sokler might, in the medium term, be a productive avenue for Robson to explore.

Though, to the eye, Sokler looked more like a long-term replacement for the in-demand Miovski than an intended partner, needs must.

Now stuck in the bottom half, Robson must find a regular, reliable method of procuring goals: if Sokler can tee them up, Miovski will certainly knock them home.

