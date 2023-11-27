Aberdeen fan view: Ester Sokler can learn from the best in Bojan Miovski

Ester Sokler hasn’t had a great view of very much during his time at Aberdeen.

The substitutes’ bench is hardly the best seat in the house.

But, having missed his own moment when through on Jack Butland within moments of his starting debut, if he needed an object lesson in the clinical conversion of such chances then he could not have asked for better than the one he received minutes later.

Looking straight down the line of Butland’s right-hand post, Sokler had the best imaginable angle of the pinpoint finish which Bojan Miovski eased inside it.

That Sokler’s arms were the first inside Pittodrie to be raised in acclamation of the impending goal was a measure of both the scene he saw and the relief he felt.

He would be justified in it, for his own contribution to the opener in the 1-1 draw with Rangers was important.

🔥 "It's a brilliant finish, it really is!" Bojan Miovski fires Aberdeen into an early lead over Rangers! Watch it unfold live on Sky Sports now! 👇 pic.twitter.com/k1Ut2DNnP1 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 26, 2023

Too often, when playing with just one up front or with Duk alongside Miovski, the Dons’ first balls have by necessity been aimed at their leading scorer, when they would have preferred him to be the one latching onto the second.

The dubious honour of being both the best equipped to win an aerial challenge and the likeliest to bury any knockdowns produced has put Miovski in a halfway house within Barry Robson’s attacking strategy, otherwise his already impressive goals tally could have been even more so.

Signs pairing Miovski with Sokler could be productive

There were signs here that pairing Miovski with Sokler might, in the medium term, be a productive avenue for Robson to explore.

Though, to the eye, Sokler looked more like a long-term replacement for the in-demand Miovski than an intended partner, needs must.

Now stuck in the bottom half, Robson must find a regular, reliable method of procuring goals: if Sokler can tee them up, Miovski will certainly knock them home.