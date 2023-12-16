Nicky Low on 2014 League Cup final memories, Barry Robson’s costly trolley dash and the party bus back to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Nicky Low on 2014 League Cup final memories, Barry Robson’s costly trolley dash and the party bus back to Aberdeen

Low was one of the penalty heroes for the Dons when they defeated Caley Thistle in the 2014 League Cup final at Celtic Park.  

From left, Aberdeen's Andrew Considine, Barry Robson and Nicky Low celebrate with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
From left, Aberdeen's Andrew Considine, Barry Robson and Nicky Low celebrate with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

Former Aberdeen midfielder Nicky Low will always be grateful to have helped end the Dons’ 19-year wait for silverware.

Low was one of the penalty heroes for the Dons when they defeated Caley Thistle in the 2014 League Cup final at Celtic Park.

Aberdeen were cheered on by 43,000 Dons fans who painted Parkhead red with a tense final eventually settled on spot-kicks.

Low, who came on a second half substitute, converted Aberdeen’s second penalty in the shootout, with Adam Rooney’s spot-kick winner prompting scenes of jubilation from the Red Army.

For Low, the final remains the standout highlight of his time at Pittodrie, having been with the club since the age of eight.

He said: “It was a big day for the club.

“It is a game I look back on and I was very happy to be a part of it, especially as it had been almost 20 years since the club had won a trophy.

“That was obviously far too long for a club like Aberdeen.

“One memory that always sticks out is turning up at Celtic Park and all the fans were already there and battering the bus.

“That was well before kick-off and it gave me goosebumps.

“I remember sitting on the bus thinking ‘These are the games you want to be part of.’

“Competing for trophies was why you are at a club like Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Low (top) and Jamie Langfield celebrate after beating Caley Thistle on penalties. Image: SNS.

McInnes told Low to be ready to make an impact in cup final

On the morning of the game, Low was summoned to a meeting with Dons boss Derek McInnes for a special pep talk.

He said: “We had a few key players out – including Peter Pawlett – and Jonny Hayes went off injured early in the match.

“It was a big blow for us as a team but you have a good squad for a reason.

“In the morning of the game, I remember coming out of the shower and I got a call and it was Tony Docherty saying the gaffer wanted to speak to me.

“I had to go to a wee meeting where he told me to be ready because I would be playing a big part.

“He wanted me to be ready from the first minute I stepped onto the pitch.

“He said if someone got injured I could be the first or second sub. I felt ready.

“It wasn’t a great game to watch. I spoke to some boys from Inverness and they thought John Hughes may have been happy to take it to penalties.

“You could see that from the way they set up and if that was the case then they got what they wanted as it was decided on penalties.”

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes with Nicky Low (left) on his goal. Image: SNS.

Low said he knew straightaway that he would be entrusted with taking one of the Aberdeen spot-kicks in the shootout.

He said: “We had done a lot of homework on penalties.

“I knew as soon as I went on the pitch that I would be taking a penalty if it went to a shootout.

“I have always taken penalties since coming through as an eight-year-old at Aberdeen and I have always felt confident taking penalties.

“As the game went on Del and Tony picked their penalty takers and they had three or four names written down, including Barry Robson, Adam Rooney and myself.

“He asked a couple of other people but I think a few players for fourth and fifth pen said no.

“It is a big occasion and some people don’t like taking penalties.

“If you don’t like taking penalties then it’s not an easy thing to do in front of 50,000 people.

“I was confident in my ability so I wanted to take one.

“Thankfully I managed to stick it away.”

Nicky Low with the Scottish League Cup. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson.

‘We were chucking everything into the trolley’

Low said the celebrations on the bus back to Aberdeen were memorable – and aided by a costly contribution from current Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.

He said: “The bus back to Aberdeen was amazing.

Barry Robson was fined on the morning of the game for being late for the team meeting.

“After we won the game the manager told us to get a carry out and I’m sure it was all put on Barry Robson’s card.

“All of the young boys, such as myself, got a trolley and we were just throwing bottles of vodka, Jagermeister, absolutely anything we could find, into it.

“On the way back up the road we all had to sing a wee song although I can’t remember any of the songs.

“The journey flew by.

“We went back to a hotel and saw family, friends and the rest of the staff at the club.”

Low always felt Robson was destined for management – and fancies his old teammate to lead the Dons to glory at Hampden this weekend.

He said: “I think you could tell Barry would go into management.

“You can tell that with certain players.

“I also thought Willo Flood would go into management.

“He is still involved in the game as an agent.

“They were two players who helped you and were passionate about football.

“Barry was a winner as a player and he has taken that into management.

“Rangers will be massive favourites for the final, especially being in Glasgow and having more fans at the game.

“It is a shambles as the tickets should have been given out on a 50/50 basis.

“Aberdeen have won at Ibrox this season and they were close to doing the same at Pittodrie recently before the late penalty.

“Aberdeen will think they have a great chance and hopefully they can make it another memorable day and take the trophy back to Aberdeen.”

Nicky Low (right) celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

Low, 31, moved from Arbroath to West of Scotland Premier Division side Clydebank in February and is enjoying life at the Bankies.

He said: “I was at Arbroath but travelling became a factor for me.

“I’m at that stage where I’m getting older and I don’t want to travel as much.

“I’m coaching every day and we had our second child recently.

“I want to be closer to home.

“I weighed up all the options – in League One and League Two as well as the Championship.

“Even staying in the Championship at a club near where I live would still mean a lot of travelling.

“They can be long days away from home.

“Clydebank is 25 minutes away and it is still a good standard.

“The club is ambitious to try to get back into the football leagues.

“I still have a few years left in me. I’m only 31.

“I wouldn’t have gone to Clydebank if they weren’t ambitious.

“I didn’t want to go somewhere to wind down my career.

“I wanted to be at a team that was winning most weeks and looking to challenge.

“They laid out their plans and it felt like the right club for me.

“When I signed for Clydebank there was a lot of people asking why I had gone from the Championship to the West of Scotland junior league.

“But I have played in the Championship, League One and League Two and there isn’t a lot between the top junior teams and League One and Two clubs.

“Hopefully we can be successful this season.

“We have started well so hopefully we can keep it going.”

‘A big part of my life’

But Low says Aberdeen will always have a special place in his heart and he would love to see the Dons lift another trophy at Hampden this weekend.

He added: “I love Aberdeen.

“It was a big part of my life.

“I signed with them at the Glasgow academy when I was eight before I moved into full-time when I was 15 or 16.

“I was there for a long time before I decided to leave (and join Dundee in 2015) to try to play regular first team football.

“I watch every Aberdeen game I can.

“I still go back to visit Aberdeen and go up to Castlewood Lodges near Banchory who were my sponsor when I was at the club.

“It is a nice feeling to go back.

“After being at the club for so long, it was nice to be part of a trophy-winning team.

“To do something like that at a big club like Aberdeen is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Davie Robb celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Aberdeen against Celtic in the 1976 League Cup final.
A dream became reality for Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark in the 1976 League Cup…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Fast Aberdeen Viaplay Cup final start will pile pressure on Rangers, and…
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin is targeting Viaplay Cup final glory. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin targets Viaplay Cup glory after 2021 Hampden heartache
Duncan Shearer (left) and Billy Dodds celebrate winning the Coca-Cola Cup with Aberdeen in 1995.
Billy Dodds and Duncan Shearer reflect on partnership which delivered Aberdeen's Coca-Cola Cup triumph…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues rousing 'no regrets' Viaplay Cup final message
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster reflects on first half of SWPL season ahead of Aberdeen Women's final…
Ester Sokler is lifted by team mate Jack Milne at full-time after the win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can head into Viaplay Cup final against Rangers full of confidence
Current Aberdeen manager Barry Robson, left, and former Aberdeen player and co-manager Jocky Scott. Collage created ahead of the 2023-24 League Cup final (December 17 2023) where Robson is hoping to emulate Scott by winning a trophy as a player and a manager with Aberdeen.
League Cup success would see Barry Robson emulate Jocky Scott's unique Aberdeen achievement
Former Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne (left) and Derek McInnes celebrate with the League Cup trophy in 2014.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne SWEARS Dons can win League Cup
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Europa Conference League has been a worthwhile and memorable experience