Aberdeen FC’s year in quotes: The memorable moments from an eventful 2023 on and off the field

It was a year of new arrivals, celebrations and mourning at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

The chapter has closed on another year at Aberdeen FC.

There’s been a little bit of everything at Pittodrie in 2023 and we’ve gone back through our archive to pick out who said what about the big events as they unfolded in the last 12 months.

Darvel

Jim Goodwin
Former Dons boss Jim Goodwin was dismissed in January. Image: PA

“To concede five in midweek against Hearts and then to come here to a Junior team and get turned over is embarrassing and humiliating for everyone connected to the club.

“I can only apologise. I speak on behalf of everyone, the staff and players here – we are extremely embarrassed by what happened.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was left stunned by his side’s shock Scottish Cup defeat at Darvel in January.

“Listen, I’ve been there as a manager and I know what it feels like. He must be feeling as low as a manager can ever feel.

“I don’t want to be associated with massive headlines against my old club.

“I feel for the club, and (owner) Dave Cormack is a good mate. I know he’s seriously trying to get them to a better level, but I’m afraid that one has dragged them back a mile.”

Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish reflects on the Dons’ humiliating cup exit.

“Our away form has just been abysmal, totally and utterly unacceptable. The players need to take responsibility too because it is always the managers who get it.

“Embarrassed, humiliated, just shell-shocked at the last week are the words I have. That’s how our fans feel and I feel for them, I apologise to them because they deserve better.”

Dons chairman Dave Cormack, having given his manager another game to show he could turn the club’s fortunes around following the Darvel defeat, brought the Goodwin era to an end following the 6-0 defeat by Hibernian.

A new chief executive

Aberdeen Football Club chief executive Alan Burrows
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“There is much to do, on and off the pitch, and I am excited and eager to work with the many talented staff who I know are in place at Pittodrie.

“I am also keen to immerse myself as much as I can in the city and with the supporters, so I can best reflect the traditions and expectations of the Dons fanbase.”

Alan Burrows on his appointment as the new chief executive at Pittodrie in February.

“Alan has all the experience and qualities you’d look for in a chief executive.

“He’s got his finger firmly on the pulse of the Scottish game, is well-respected in footballing circles and is fully aligned with the strategy and vision we have to drive Aberdeen FC forward.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack on his appointment.

“I was told the main artery – the ‘widow maker’ – which pumps 50% of the blood to the heart, had two blockages, one at the top at 95% and the other at 90%. Two other arteries had 80% and 50% blockages. I asked: ‘Why have I no symptoms’, but they replied: ‘You’re a pretty healthy guy and it’s amazing what your body does to try to compensate’.

“I had been running up stairs just the week before, and now I was being told I needed triple heart bypass surgery and the doctors said they would like to do it in the next week during which I wasn’t to do any exercise.”

Dave Cormack took a step back briefly following Burrows’ arrival to undergo heart surgery.

Barry Robson named new manager

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Pittodrie wearing an Aberdeen scarf
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Do I demand? Yes. Do I expect things done right? Yes. Do I want my players to be disciplined? Yes.

“I’m not asking them to beat five players and put it in the top corner, I’m asking them to do things that we can all do.

“Just give us everything when you are on the training pitch and live your life well when you are off it.

“Be disciplined. If you do that, then you have much more chance of your talent coming out.

“That for me is a non-negotiable.”

New Dons boss Barry Robson on what he expects of his players.

“Barry took the opportunity from his first meeting with me to put across his philosophy and mentality about how he sees the game and Aberdeen.

“But from right from the get-go I thought: ‘I like this guy.’

“When I met him he said: ‘Oh, here he goes, the guy who is going to appoint the manager. Don’t worry, Jurgen Klopp is in the building.’

“I said: ‘Have you locked him in the cupboard like?’

Chief executive Alan Burrows was quickly won over by the new Dons boss.

Gothenburg

Aberdeen FC's Dave Cormack and the Gothenburg Greats at the entrance to Pittodrie.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the Gothenburg Greats unveil a commemorative plaque at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

“It was like any other game for us as Fergie kept our feet on the ground.

“Archie Knox and Fergie were relaxed which made us relaxed. Fergie had a nervous cough and it just wasn’t there at all for this game.”

Neil Simpson on how he knew his manager Sir Alex Ferguson was confident the Dons would beat Real Madrid in the Cup Winners’ Cup final in Gothenburg in 1983.

“The number of people from around the world that I have talked to and have told me they watched that game.

“As we were such a minnow, a provincial side playing Real Madid, a lot of people looking from the outside who were neutrals were fascinated by that dynamic.

“However, it was a dynamic we didn’t quite feel because Sir Alex didn’t allow us to feel it.”

Mark McGhee, who crossed the ball for John Hewitt’s extra-time winner against Real Madrid, knows the Dons achievement will never be forgotten.

“We did not expect the whole club to receive the freedom of the city but are obviously honoured.

“We will look forward to celebrating this accolade with all those who have contributed to the club’s success over the years including our incredible supporters.

“However, the focus of the weekend of May 11 next year will very much centre on the celebration of our Gothenburg Greats.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack on the news the club and the Gothenburg Greats were to be awarded with the freedom of the city.

Craig Brown

Sir Alex Ferguson and Craig Brown laughing together
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) paid tribute to Craig Brown following his death.

“When I was given the honour of managing Scotland at the World Cup finals in Mexico, there was one man I had to take, for all his attributes and knowledge, that was Craig.

“He had a great career as a manager of several clubs, but his service for his country stands out.

“In an industry that questions a man’s capabilities, Craig never wavered in that situation, he always kept his head and his composure.”

Sir Alex Ferguson explains why he took Brown to the World Cup in Mexico in 1986.

“Craig was a real gentleman. You don’t get people like that often in football because it is a hard sport. He was nice to everybody and gave his heart to people and to football.

“Craig liked people. He was a great guy who never said a bad thing about anyone. Not only was he a nice man, Craig was a superb manager.

“His life was about football and we would talk about football all the time.”

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper pays tribute to the former Dons and Scotland boss.

“We’re playing Portugal in Lisbon, and all of a sudden we’ve got their team lined up but this guy comes from left-field, Rui Barros, I think his name was.

“A wee guy called Rui Barros. None of us knew him – where’s Rui Barros come from?

“Andy Roxburgh’s the manager at the time and Wee Broony stood up at the team meeting and says ‘Forget it lads, don’t worry about him, Rui Barros – that size – don’t worry about him. He could walk under a table with a top hat on’. We’re all falling about laughing.

“Anyway – four hours later when Rui Barros has scored two and we’ve been battered all over the place in Lisbon, we’re like that ‘Bleeper, you’ll need to give us a wee bit more on that Rui Barros next time.’

Ally McCoist pays tribute to Brown who was nicknamed Bleeper from his time at Dundee.

Frank McDougall

Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall waving to the fans
Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall. Image: SNS

“He was a great goalscorer. He always told me if he hadn’t had his injury problems he would have surpassed my goalscoring record.

“We used to have a laugh about that together. He was a brilliant guy and a lot of fun.”

Joe Harper remembers another former Dons striker Frank McDougall who died in 2023.

