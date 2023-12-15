Joe Harper: Aberdeen can head into Viaplay Cup final against Rangers full of confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can head into Viaplay Cup final against Rangers full of confidence

Aberdeen legend believes Barry Robson's side can lift the Viaplay Cup at Hampden on Sunday.

Ester Sokler is lifted by team mate Jack Milne at full-time after the win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.
By Joe Harper

I’m always optimistic when it comes to Aberdeen and I’m certainly feeling confident ahead of Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final against Rangers at Hampden.

The Gers will start the match as favourites but it feels as if the game is coming at a good time for the Dons following a much-needed league win against Hearts last weekend and Thursday’s impressive 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the first half, Aberdeen contained Eintracht very well and then took the lead through Duk.

The way they maintained their shape and organisation throughout the match was excellent.

Whenever Eintracht went on the attack, the Dons were quick to get everyone behind the ball.

And then when they had chances to go forward they looked threatening – and that certainly bodes well for Sunday.

Barry Robson, rightfully, made several changes with Sunday’s final in mind but everyone who was on the park played their part in a great win.

Aberdeen deserved to get a win to show for their Europa Conference League efforts so I’m glad they were rewarded in the final group match.

Dante Polvara, in particular, impressed me.

He seemed to be everywhere and was very good at holding the ball up and bringing others into the play.

His passing was good and he was the standout player on the pitch.

I have been quite critical of Slobodan Rubezic this season but I thought he had one of his better games.

Connor Barron is a clever player and he also contributed to the win, while Ester Sokler took his goal brilliantly.

This result is a great boost for the Rangers game, although they also had an excellent result with their 3-2 win at Real Betis in the Europa League to progress to the last 16 of the competition.

Barry will have a pleasnat selection headache for the final as plenty of his fringe players took the opportunity on Thursday to show they are ready to play at Hampden.

The Dons performance will also have given Rangers plenty of food for thought.

A couple of weeks ago they may have expected to come up against a team feeling down and sitting near the bottom of the table.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara tackles Eintracht Frankfurt's Mario Gotze. 

But the Hearts and Eintracht Frankfurt victories have brought a feelgood factor back to Pittodrie and the team and fans will be travelling to Hampden feeling positive.

Bojan Miovski wasn’t in the squad on Thursday after picking up a knock against Hearts but I expect him to be back involved on Sunday.

I’m hoping his absence was just a precaution as the North Macedonia international has been a key player this season and our biggest goal threat.

I think Aberdeen can win the cup on Sunday but, first and foremost, they will have to win the initial battle.

Rangers will come at Aberdeen strongly in the early stages and the Dons will have to stand up to the challenge and work their way into the game.

It sounds simple but the gameplan they executed in the 3-1 win at Ibrox earlier this season is what will be required again.

They will have to soak up periods of pressure and then when they get into good positions they need to be ruthless.

Rangers are a good team but if Aberdeen play as well as they can then I’m sure they can emerge with the trophy on Sunday.

As a professional footballer, you want to play in big games and win cups and medals.

It is a great opportunity for the players to write their name into the history of the club.

I’m certain they will be up for the challenge so I can’t wait for kick-off on Sunday.

Barron situation needs resolved

It was interesting to read that Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has changed agents.

He is a player I think has a promising future in the game as he is clever on the ball.

Connor is in the final year of his contract and I would like to see him sign a new deal.

He is only 21 so I’d like to see him sign another two-year contract with the Dons.

Connor will be an even better player by that stage.

There are plenty of players at Pittodrie who aren’t as good as Connor so I would be disappointed if he left the club.

I’m sure he will have plenty of options but hopefully Connor’s new representatives and the club can come to an agreement.

Dee-light for Highland League side

Finally, congratulations to Banks o’ Dee for their Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield success.

The Spain Park men defeated Aberdeen 2-0 at Balmoral Stadium on Wednesday to win the trophy.

Dee are sitting top of the Breedon Highland League and already have a trophy to show for their efforts this season.

They have adjusted to the Highland League very well since making the move from the junior ranks.

The young Dons will have been disappointed to lose the final but I’m sure they will have taken plenty from the experience.

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Aberdeen FC v Banks o’ Dee in the Aberdeenshire Shield final

