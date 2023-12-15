Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson warns players to expect tough battle against ‘direct’ Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson warns players to expect tough battle against ‘direct’ Arbroath

Jim McIntyre's basement side were sunk late on against Raith Rovers - but both teams at Inverness will be eager to bounce back from midweek defeats.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

Manager Duncan Ferguson insists Caley Thistle will be taking the threat of rock-bottom Arbroath seriously in Saturday’s Championship clash.

A 2-1 defeat against Morton at Cappielow on Tuesday was only the second loss in 10 games for Inverness under Ferguson since his arrival in September.

The Caley Jags missed the chance to move into fifth position and sit just four points above their weekend opponents, having played one match more.

It’s the third game within seven days for both sides and the third match for new Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre, with the ex-Ross County and Cove Rangers manager having replaced long-time head coach Dick Campbell last week.

They conceded a 95th minute Lewis Vaughan goal as Raith Rovers snatched a 2-1 victory at Gayfield, just weeks after winning in Inverness in a similar fashion.

Ferguson focused on survival battle

A Caley Jags win could see them overtake fifth-placed Airdrie, should the Diamonds fail to beat Ayr United.

Ferguson is more concerned with being dragged into a dogfight as was the case before he came in.

He said: “I have said since day one at this club what the situation is, given how far off we were, with just one point when I came in. It was one draw in 10 games, so I knew how difficult the task was.

“The players have worked extremely hard to get to where we have got to. We know there is a long, long way to go this season.

“It’s okay for everyone else to talk about potential promotions, but first and foremost we need to ensure we get away from the bottom of the division.

“We had a positive result against Queen’s Park (4-1 victory last Saturday), and it was not so good against Morton. Now we’re looking for another positive result against Arbroath.

“These are all teams round about us in the league, so if we can win these games, it gives us a bit of daylight. But we certainly don’t underestimate any opposition.”

Caley Jags assistant manager Gary Bollan, centre, watched Arbroath lose 2-1 in stoppage-time against Raith Rovers in midweek. Image: SNS Group

Two narrow defeats for McIntyre

And Ferguson expects his players will have to prepare for some resolute defending in order to get the victory over the Angus side.

He added: “My assistant (Gary Bollan) was at Arbroath’s game on Wednesday night, and it will be a tough one for us. They play a direct style, and it will be another battle.

“They are a good team and they were very unlucky losing to Morton last weekend and unlucky again losing to Raith – as we know.”

Seven similar sides in Championship

Ferguson’s first fixture in charge of Inverness was a pulsating 3-2 win at Arbroath on September 30, having led 3-0 before a home fightback.

Having now faced all nine Championship opponents, he feels Raith, Dundee United and Partick Thistle aside, there is nothing to split any team on any given day.

He said: “There are a lot of teams in that band who can beat one another.

“A lot of teams are similar and we’re in that group.

“Two or three teams are head of the rest, but in the main, most teams can beat one another.”

New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre on the touchline against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group

More from Caley Thistle

Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan slots away his team's 94th-minute penalty winner at Inverness earlier this month. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle have squandered more points in the final 15 minutes than any other…
An artist impression of the scheme from 2021
Caley Thistle set to score from multi million pound Loch Ness hydro deal
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle transfer search on as Duncan Ferguson eyes trialists
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine.
Danny Devine calls for Caley Thistle reaction after Morton defeat
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson felt impact of touchline ban in Caley Thistle loss at Morton
Morton's George Oakley celebrates his goal in front of the Caley Thistle supporters. Images: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Morton stun Caley Thistle to tighten bottom half of Championship
Caley Thistle's on-loan Livingston defender Morgan Boyes.
Morgan Boyes rediscovers spark with Caley Thistle loan switch
Caley Thistle's David Wotherspoon, left, with fellow forward Billy Mckay.
Caley Thistle table 'strong offer' to extend David Wotherspoon deal beyond January
Inverness' David Wotherspoon celebrates with Billy McKay and Morgan Boyes after scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Team effort helped Inverness bounce back in style
Nikola Ujdur, right, celebrates after scoring for ICT with Billy Mckay. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Nikola Ujdur's goal is to help Caley Thistle complete winning week