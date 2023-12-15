Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson warns players to expect tough battle against ‘direct’ Arbroath

Manager Duncan Ferguson insists Caley Thistle will be taking the threat of rock-bottom Arbroath seriously in Saturday’s Championship clash.

A 2-1 defeat against Morton at Cappielow on Tuesday was only the second loss in 10 games for Inverness under Ferguson since his arrival in September.

The Caley Jags missed the chance to move into fifth position and sit just four points above their weekend opponents, having played one match more.

It’s the third game within seven days for both sides and the third match for new Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre, with the ex-Ross County and Cove Rangers manager having replaced long-time head coach Dick Campbell last week.

They conceded a 95th minute Lewis Vaughan goal as Raith Rovers snatched a 2-1 victory at Gayfield, just weeks after winning in Inverness in a similar fashion.

Ferguson focused on survival battle

A Caley Jags win could see them overtake fifth-placed Airdrie, should the Diamonds fail to beat Ayr United.

Ferguson is more concerned with being dragged into a dogfight as was the case before he came in.

He said: “I have said since day one at this club what the situation is, given how far off we were, with just one point when I came in. It was one draw in 10 games, so I knew how difficult the task was.

“The players have worked extremely hard to get to where we have got to. We know there is a long, long way to go this season.

“It’s okay for everyone else to talk about potential promotions, but first and foremost we need to ensure we get away from the bottom of the division.

“We had a positive result against Queen’s Park (4-1 victory last Saturday), and it was not so good against Morton. Now we’re looking for another positive result against Arbroath.

“These are all teams round about us in the league, so if we can win these games, it gives us a bit of daylight. But we certainly don’t underestimate any opposition.”

Two narrow defeats for McIntyre

And Ferguson expects his players will have to prepare for some resolute defending in order to get the victory over the Angus side.

He added: “My assistant (Gary Bollan) was at Arbroath’s game on Wednesday night, and it will be a tough one for us. They play a direct style, and it will be another battle.

“They are a good team and they were very unlucky losing to Morton last weekend and unlucky again losing to Raith – as we know.”

Seven similar sides in Championship

Ferguson’s first fixture in charge of Inverness was a pulsating 3-2 win at Arbroath on September 30, having led 3-0 before a home fightback.

Having now faced all nine Championship opponents, he feels Raith, Dundee United and Partick Thistle aside, there is nothing to split any team on any given day.

He said: “There are a lot of teams in that band who can beat one another.

“A lot of teams are similar and we’re in that group.

“Two or three teams are head of the rest, but in the main, most teams can beat one another.”