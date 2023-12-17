‘Hard against 12 men’, or ‘deserved’ loss due to ‘negative’ tactics? – Aberdeen fans react to Viaplay Cup final defeat to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

'Hard against 12 men', or 'deserved' loss due to 'negative' tactics? – Aberdeen fans react to Viaplay Cup final defeat to Rangers

Dons supporters - including those travelling back from Hampden - have vented frustrations after a painful afternoon... with TWO big themes evident.

Disconsolate Aberdeen fans at Hampden after Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Disconsolate Aberdeen fans at Hampden after Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen fans are heading back from Hampden en masse this evening feeling a mix of anger and disappointment following their team’s 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers.

In the wake of the full-time whistle, and with the Dons’ near-decade-long trophy drought continuing into 2024, supporters – whether they were part of the 19,500-strong Red Army in Glasgow or not – took to social media to vent their frustrations.

With Barry Robson’s team having lost out on the scoresheet to James Tavernier’s second half volley, Aberdeen fans have been directing their ire in two directions: at cup final referee Don Robertson’s refereeing performance, and at Robson’s team selection, tactics and the performance of the side.

Disconsolate Aberdeen fans at Hampden after Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Disconsolate Aberdeen fans at Hampden after Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘Always going to be hard against 12 men’

Two key moments from whistler Robertson and his fellow officials’ display have attracted the most questions and fury from Reds supporters.

The first was the lack of a VAR check or any other action for the below shirt pull on Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann by Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell.

This fan shared the video – referencing the equalising penalty Rangers were awarded for a very similar incident (following a VAR review) in the recent 1-1 Premiership draw at Pittodrie:

However, following the full-time whistle, fans have also focused of the next video, which shows an incident in the dying embers of the cup final when Aberdeen were chasing the game at 1-0 down.

We’ve included just a handful of fans asking there was no review for a potential penalty against Rangers keeper Jack Butland for what they view as a foul on Aberdeen forward Duk.

Some supporters implied their rivals would have had a better chance at getting a decision in their favour had the flashpoint occurred at the other end of the pitch:

Ross Ewen replied: “(Michael) Stewart called it on comms that there should be a check for that, but of course there wasn’t.

“We all know what would of happened if it happened on a blue jersey”.

David Galloway added: “Wrong shirts, though! Penalty all day long at (the) other end…”

Glen Schreuder’s post referenced ref Robertson’s display, but also included the other big theme of Dons fans’ post-match comments, when he wrote: “Well done to man of the match Don Robertson.

“I’d have liked us to at least lay a glove on them, but was always going to be hard against 12 men”.

‘Didn’t lay a glove on them’, ‘negative’ and players who ‘shouldn’t be anywhere near the starting XI’

Rather than criticising the officiating, many fans’ post-match comments instead took aim at Aberdeen’s showing on the day:

This user described what he felt were “negative” tactics from manager Robson and his team as an “absolute joke”:

 

David Fowlie expressed a similar sentiment over the tactical approach to the Hampden showpiece, adding: “Played for a draw in a cup final”.

Another fan, Grant Heath, suggested Dons captain Graeme Shinnie, 31, and Jonny Hayes, 35, are “past it”.

One of the replies to his post on X saw another user questioning the decision to drop Connor Barron for skipper Shinnie following Thursday’s 2-0 Europa Conference League win over Eintracht Frankfurt:

However, @TheRustler1983 said he agreed with Aberdeen’s set-up and line-up at Hampden, and felt things had simply not clicked on the day.

In a slightly more positive post, he wrote: “Can’t fault the players for effort… Can’t really fault Robson for the line up or formation – he went ambitious with two upfront as we should.

“We lacked quality on the day – and we never gave Bojan a chance.

“Time to climb the league now – no more excuses Baz…”

But @Redmyrights wasn’t letting boss Robson off the hook, and said: “We can blame Robson for the tactics and formation, it’s his job.

“Why play 2 up front and have no idea how we get the ball to them because we’re set up to play negatively. Makes no sense. Got what we deserved today.”

Disconsolate Aberdeen fans at Hampden after Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Disconsolate Aberdeen fans at Hampden after Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

