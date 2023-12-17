‘Hard against 12 men’, or ‘deserved’ loss due to ‘negative’ tactics? – Aberdeen fans react to Viaplay Cup final defeat to Rangers

Aberdeen fans are heading back from Hampden en masse this evening feeling a mix of anger and disappointment following their team’s 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers.

In the wake of the full-time whistle, and with the Dons’ near-decade-long trophy drought continuing into 2024, supporters – whether they were part of the 19,500-strong Red Army in Glasgow or not – took to social media to vent their frustrations.

With Barry Robson’s team having lost out on the scoresheet to James Tavernier’s second half volley, Aberdeen fans have been directing their ire in two directions: at cup final referee Don Robertson’s refereeing performance, and at Robson’s team selection, tactics and the performance of the side.

‘Always going to be hard against 12 men’

Two key moments from whistler Robertson and his fellow officials’ display have attracted the most questions and fury from Reds supporters.

The first was the lack of a VAR check or any other action for the below shirt pull on Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann by Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell.

This fan shared the video – referencing the equalising penalty Rangers were awarded for a very similar incident (following a VAR review) in the recent 1-1 Premiership draw at Pittodrie:

Holding his shirt for at least 3 times longer than Gartenman did against Goldson but don’t know why I’m surprised pic.twitter.com/GqCojZ2gIL — Potent Polvara (@VivaSheep) December 17, 2023

However, following the full-time whistle, fans have also focused of the next video, which shows an incident in the dying embers of the cup final when Aberdeen were chasing the game at 1-0 down.

We’ve included just a handful of fans asking there was no review for a potential penalty against Rangers keeper Jack Butland for what they view as a foul on Aberdeen forward Duk.

Some supporters implied their rivals would have had a better chance at getting a decision in their favour had the flashpoint occurred at the other end of the pitch:

After a week of Ally McCoist & co on the full on denial after the stats of their penalties got wider attention Butland takes out Duk & they (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿VAR) only check for violent conduct in the aftermath You couldn't make it up 🙄

pic.twitter.com/DyCHsniZgE — Quinny (@Quinny3001) December 17, 2023

Ross Ewen replied: “(Michael) Stewart called it on comms that there should be a check for that, but of course there wasn’t.

“We all know what would of happened if it happened on a blue jersey”.

David Galloway added: “Wrong shirts, though! Penalty all day long at (the) other end…”

Glen Schreuder’s post referenced ref Robertson’s display, but also included the other big theme of Dons fans’ post-match comments, when he wrote: “Well done to man of the match Don Robertson.

“I’d have liked us to at least lay a glove on them, but was always going to be hard against 12 men”.

‘Didn’t lay a glove on them’, ‘negative’ and players who ‘shouldn’t be anywhere near the starting XI’

Rather than criticising the officiating, many fans’ post-match comments instead took aim at Aberdeen’s showing on the day:

Another missed opportunity. Gutted, didn’t lay a glove on them. — DonsTalk.co.uk (@DonsTalk) December 17, 2023

This user described what he felt were “negative” tactics from manager Robson and his team as an “absolute joke”:

Get that so far in the bin. Of all the days to be as negative as that in a cup final? Nah, just an absolute joke. Not a single shot on target either. What in the world is the point of training up to a game if you're not gonna go for ot from the off? Especially against that lot :/ — KaioCat~ (@Kaiocat2) December 17, 2023

David Fowlie expressed a similar sentiment over the tactical approach to the Hampden showpiece, adding: “Played for a draw in a cup final”.

Another fan, Grant Heath, suggested Dons captain Graeme Shinnie, 31, and Jonny Hayes, 35, are “past it”.

One of the replies to his post on X saw another user questioning the decision to drop Connor Barron for skipper Shinnie following Thursday’s 2-0 Europa Conference League win over Eintracht Frankfurt:

Neither should he anywhere near the starting 11. Don't think Barron is all that but to think we sacrificed him for Shinnie is wild. — 🙏 ⭐⭐ (@xZ3R0H_AFCx) December 17, 2023

However, @TheRustler1983 said he agreed with Aberdeen’s set-up and line-up at Hampden, and felt things had simply not clicked on the day.

In a slightly more positive post, he wrote: “Can’t fault the players for effort… Can’t really fault Robson for the line up or formation – he went ambitious with two upfront as we should.

“We lacked quality on the day – and we never gave Bojan a chance.

“Time to climb the league now – no more excuses Baz…”

But @Redmyrights wasn’t letting boss Robson off the hook, and said: “We can blame Robson for the tactics and formation, it’s his job.

“Why play 2 up front and have no idea how we get the ball to them because we’re set up to play negatively. Makes no sense. Got what we deserved today.”