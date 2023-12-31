Captain Graeme Shinnie slates loss to St Mirren as ’embarrassing, unacceptable and shocking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Captain Graeme Shinnie slates loss to St Mirren as ’embarrassing, unacceptable and shocking’

Shinnie apologises to supporters admits he would have also have left early if he was at Pittodrie as a fan.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS.

Captain Graeme Shinnie has slated Aberdeen’s performance as “embarrassing, unacceptable and shocking” in losing 3-0 at home to St Mirren.

The straight-talking club skipper was brutally honest in his assessment of the dismal defeat and reckons it is one of the worst he has ever suffered during his Dons career.

Many Reds fans left Pittodrie when St Mirren netted a second goal in the 78th minute.

Aberdonian Shinnie says he would also have left the stadium early if he was there as a fan.

However, the 32-year-old is confident the Dons have the character to bounce back against Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday.

But he warned it will be tough as the Staggies will “be licking their lips” at facing the Aberdeen after their howler against St Mirren.

St Mirren players celebrate a goal by Mark O'Hara in the Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
St Mirren players celebrate a goal by Mark O’Hara in the Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Shinnie said: “Embarrassing, unacceptable and the first half especially was shocking.

“We know as a squad that it’s not good enough and the first half was probably up there with one of the worst since I’ve been here.

“It was bad, and from me as the captain, to all the way through the team, it wasn’t good enough.

“We were slack on the ball, giving it away and when teams come here that’s what they’re going to want to happen.

“It was a really bad day.

“There are no acceptable excuses and I’m not going to make any.

“Performances like that at home are totally unacceptable.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (L) and St Mirren’s Mark O’Hara in action during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Ross County will be ‘licking their lips’

In the immediate aftermath of the chastening defeat, boss Barry Robson said he was “angry” at his players for serving up that performance.

Many Dons supporters also made their anger clear when booing at full-time.

St Mirren had lost their previous six away games and had failed to score in the last five on the road.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Shinnie said: “The manager is bang on in his criticism as it’s hard to talk about in any other sort of way.

“Of course the fans are going to react, the same way I would have done. I would have left the ground before the end as well.

“All I can do is apologise to the fans as losing 3-0 at home for Aberdeen against anybody shouldn’t happen.

“We have the character in the dressing room to put that right against Ross County.

“You have to stand-up now and be counted as you can’t go into a shell as we need to look forward to Tuesday to try to turn it around.

“It will be a big test as they will have seen what happened against St Mirren and be licking their lips.

“But it’s about having the character to stand up to that and put things right.”

St Mirren’s Jonah Ayunga celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Bouncing back against Ross County

Aberdeen were gunning for a third straight Premiership win when facing St Mirren, but their league revival was derailed.

The loss to the Buddies dropped the Piittodrie club to ninth in the Premiership table.

The Dons are only one point ahead of second-bottom Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, although the Dons have a game in hand.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski looks dejected after missing a chance against St Mirren in a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

On the table, Shinnie said: “Right now that’s not something we look at, as the performances are what we have to look at.

“Football games come around fast and we have another one on Tuesday to go out and put things right.

“It’s about dissecting the St Mirren game, having a good look in the mirror and getting over it to put it right at Dingwall.”

St Mirren’s Greg Kiltie scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Are Aberdeen becoming too prredictable?

Aberdeen have won only five of 19 Premiership games this season.

Manager Robson retained his favoured 3-5-2 formation when starting with that set-up in the loss to St Mirren

The Dons have registered only three clean sheets in the league this season.

St Mirren’s Mark O’Hara scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Asked if Aberdeen had become too predictable, Shinnie said: “Possibly that’s the case, but that’s down to us as players to do more on the pitch.

“We need to be better as a team and not lose goals the way we have been.

“It’s been not just against St Mirren – it’s been all season and we’ve not had many clean sheets.

“Looking back at the end of last season, we built our foundations on being hard to beat.

“We weren’t conceding many goals then, so it’s frustrating right now.

“We are just not doing our jobs on the pitch and that’s what it comes down to, so we have to take responsibility for it.”

Furious boss Barry Robson unleashes anger on Aberdeen after crashing 3-0 to St Mirren

More from Aberdeen FC

St Mirren's Greg Kiltie scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson demands immediate response to St Mirren defeat that left him…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen linked with Japanese left-back Takuya Ogiwara on eve of transfer window, while clubs…
Aberdeen's players celebrate scoring the opening goal in a Scottish Cup tie with Stranraer at Pittodrie on January 21, 2017. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
QUIZ: Can you name the players to score Aberdeen FC's first competitive goal of…
St Mirren players celebrate a goal by Mark O'Hara in the Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Furious boss Barry Robson unleashes anger on Aberdeen after crashing 3-0 to St Mirren
7
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: How Scottish Premiership could pan out in 2024, including Aberdeen's chances of…
James McGarry (4) of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender James McGarry lifts lid on battling back from 10-week injury nightmare
Alex McLeish (centre) celebrates the European Cup Winners' Cup Final win with Eric Black (left) and Neale Cooper. Image: SNS.
New Year's Honours: Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish 'humbled' to receive OBE
Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues defiant 'we don't have to sell' message ahead of…
Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen need to sign Ylber Ramadani replacement in January
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
WATCH: The top five Aberdeen FC games of 2023... and the five worst

Conversation