Aberdeen boss Barry Robson targets repeat of 2023 with third-place finish and Euro qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson targets repeat of 2023 with third-place finish and Euro qualification

Robson reflected on 2023, his first year at the Pittodrie helm, and laid out his targets for 2024.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS.

Boss Barry Robson has challenged Aberdeen to deliver a repeat of 2023 this year by finishing third in the Premiership and securing European group stage qualification.

However, Robson will also demand even more, because the Reds boss is determined to qualify from the Euro groups next season – if his team get there.

It is now close to a year since Robson took over the managerial hot-seat at Pittodrie in late January 2023.

Assessing his time in charge, the Dons boss has underlined his desire to reproduce the highs of a first year in charge – and top them.

However, he accepts to reach that target eighth-placed Aberdeen’s inconsistent Premiership form must improve.

Robson inherited a Dons team in dire trouble following a humiliating Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel and heavy Premiership away losses to Hibs (6-0) and Hearts before them (5-0).

Robson was brought in as interim manager to steady the ship as the Reds searched for a replacement for sacked Jim Goodwin.

He delivered a seven-game winning league run which lifted Aberdeen from the bottom six to finish third.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson looks at his watch during training as the countdown to the January transfer window opening continues. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson looks back on 2023 – a year which brought European group stage football to the club for the first time since 2007. Image: SNS.

Looking back on 2023, Robson said: “It was great that we finished third in the league, but it wasn’t so great to lose the (League) cup final.

“That was frustrating for us.

“We want to be in cup finals, to finish third in the league and to get to the group stages of European football.

“Now we have to try and do well in the second half of the season so we can try and do all that again.

“Our league form needs to be better, we all know that.

“In the last year, we’ve hit some targets and we need to improve in other areas as well.”

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Lessons learned from Euro campaign

Robson led Aberdeen back to the group stages of Europe for the first time since the 2007-08 Uefa Cup.

The Dons failed to qualify for the Europa League groups, losing 5-3 on aggregate in the play-off to Sweden’s BK Hacken.

Following that loss, they dropped into the Europa Conference League group stage.

Robson’s side faced Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland) in Group G.

The Dons finished third in Group G, on six points, failing to qualify for the knock-out phase.

Although the Reds did not progress from the group, they exited with heads held high.

Robson said: “If we know what we do now going into Europe the next time, and with a bit more luck, then maybe we could be pushing to qualify from the group sections.

“That has been the frustrating part.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (no.7) celebrates his free-kick equaliser against PAOK in Greece with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

The highlight of 2023 for Robson

In 2023, Aberdeen finished third in the Premiershipa, ended a 16-year absence from the group stages of Europe and reached a cup final.

The lost the Viaplay Cup final to Rangers 1-0.

What was the highlight for Robson?

“That is a hard one,” he said.

“Going in and competing against some of the teams we played against in Europe was great.

“We had a World Cup winner (Mario Gotze, Eintracht Frankfurt) come and play at Pittodrie (in 2-0 Aberdeen win).

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“Europe was a great experience and we performed so well in it.

“The people who have seen our games have seen we have done ever so well.

“For the staff, fans and everyone at the club, it has been a tremendous experience being in Europe.

“We got six points in the end, but I felt we should have got more.

“It was something, personally, I really enjoyed and I think the players have as well.”

Aberdeen beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 just days after the German club had crushed reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 5-1.

Pushing 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt hard in Germany, in a 2-1 loss, was also a highlight for Robson.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Mario Gotze (left) and Aberdeen's James McGarry battle for the ball during the Europa Conference League group G match at Pittodrie. Image: PA
Eintracht Frankfurt’s World Cup-winning star Mario Gotze (left) and Aberdeen’s James McGarry battle for the ball during the Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie. Image: PA.

He said: “Against Frankfurt we were so good in the second half out there.

“To put out a performance against a team like that was great and, of course, we went on to beat them at home.

“That was some result because they are sitting just behind Borussia Dortmund at the top end of the Bundesliga.

“To beat them at Pittodrie was a terrific result, although I would have preferred to have won the cup final.”

Robson left with European regrets

There were also regrets for Robson in his first year as Aberdeen boss.

Particularly leading 2-0 against eventual group winners PAOK with only 17 minutes remaining, but still losing 3-2.

Robson explains why it went wrong against the Greek side.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after losing 3-2 to PAOK. Image: SNS.

He said: “You are 2-0 up against PAOK and Richard (Jensen) slips (for PAOK’s first goal).

“Bojan (Miovski) and Dante (Polvara) were both looking at me telling me they were struggling with their hamstrings.

“So I had to make two subs at a time when I didn’t want to.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen have had NO CONTACT from Swiss club Young Boys over forward Duk -…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie admits to suffering inconsistent form
CINCH LEAGUE 2 SPARTANS V PETERHEAD PETERHEAD'S AARON REID ON THE ATTACK
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid set for Highland League loan move
Lamare Bogarde during his loan at Bristol Rovers from Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen transfer latest with clarity over loan link to Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County with Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Midfielder Jamie McGrath says it is not all 'doom and gloom' at Pittodrie despite…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS.
Barry Robson challenges Aberdeen to 'motor' up the Premiership table in 2024
Ross County's Jack Baldwin is shown a red card in the match against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Did Matthew MacDermid get the big calls right in Aberdeen's 3-0 win…
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Policeman, teacher and now Aberdeen Women manager: Clint Lancaster's journey to the Dons
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson congratulates Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: A new formation for a new year provides instant success
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan

Conversation