Aberdeen fans rate Dons’ January signing priorities – with supporters split into defensive midfielder v left winger camps

Aberdeen fans will likely need to adopt a “less is more”, “quality over quantity” mindset during this January transfer window – with the Dons not expected to be overly busy in terms of incoming signings.

The Reds were very busy during summer 2023, with Barry Robson bringing in 14 players as he built a bulky squad for domestic and European commitments during the first half of the season.

As a result of this, the Pittodrie club’s winter window business will likely amount to tweaks, according to insiders, rather than wholesale changes – with outgoings looking likely to outnumber new arrivals.

Loan centre-back Rhys Williams has already headed back to Liverpool, his season-long stint cut short after a lack of any meaningful action.

And, if the Reds can find a suitable way to jettison Hapoel Be’er Sheva loan right-back Or Dadia and frozen out attacking midfielder Vicente Besuijen before the month is through, they would take the opportunity.

Signings coming in will largely depend on who leaves during January, and Aberdeen fans will be hoping departures are the product of players being deemed surplus to Robson’s plans (like those above), rather than, for example, a multi-million-pound swoop for talismanic top-scorer Bojan Miovski enticing the Pittodrie board into a sale.

Aberdeen fans give their views on January window signings

Given incoming transfers look set to be limited, though, I was curious to find out where Dons supporters would strengthen if their club could only bring in one player, in one position, this month.

So as not to complicate matters, I posed the question on the basis the Reds will a) hold on to all of their key men during the window, and b) asked fans the signing they would make to improve Robson’s side right now, for the remainder of this campaign i.e. not a forward-planning-type addition which looks any further than the end of the current season.

🔴If @AberdeenFC could only sign one player to one position in the January transfer window, what position would it be? I'm more interested in where people think added quality is needed in the squad right now, rather than replacements/succession planning. — Ryan Cryle (@RyanCryle) January 5, 2024

It transpires Aberdeen supporters, for the most part, are split between two positions they would like to see bolstered.

Those positions are: a central defensive midfielder, or a (likely left-sided) wide player.

The Ramadani replacement

Many Aberdeen fans feel the lack of a summer replacement for all-action Albanian defensive midfielder Ylber Ramadani has held the eighth-placed Dons back so far this season.

The middle-man is now thriving at Italian side Lecce.

And supporters point to Ramadani’s ability to tirelessly break up opposition attacks, and how 32-year-old skipper Graeme Shinnie – often deployed in a midfield trio with the more creative Leighton Clarkson and Jamie McGrath – has struggled due to no longer having Ramadani beside him and what this has meant for his own responsibilities/workload.

Neale Morrison’s answer to my Reds transfer window question was simple and to the point, as he replied: “Ramadani-type defensive midfielder”.

Robin Hall added: “Defensive midfielder”, with Kevin Smith saying: “Centre midfield. Ramadani hasn’t been replaced”, and @StandFreeDon calling for a “in your face ball-winner/hardman” in the Ramadani mould.

Lee Gardiner said: “Really need a CDM player in!”

Craig Moir added: “A big physical central midfielder without a doubt. 100%”.

Many, including Matthew Inkster, even got specific about which player to target – calling for Aberdeen to sign St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus, who the Dons did enquire about late in the summer window.

However, before the winter break, a rejigged Aberdeen returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-0 Premiership victory at Ross County, where Connor Barron and Shinnie were a strong unit at the base of the midfield, with McGrath, Clarkson and Dante Polvara ahead of them.

Though he is out of contract in the summer, does a Barron and Shinnie combination – provided manager Robson sets up his midfield like he did in Dingwall with regularity – negate the need for a “Ramadani-type” to be brought in this month?

Bring in a left winger?

But the other big school of thought among Aberdeen fans about where their club need to strengthen this January is on one side of the attack – with a left-winger/wide player.

Dons boss Robson ditched his three/five at the back approach for the victory in Dingwall, giving in to supporters’ demands for a four-man backline.

Most Aberdeen fans on social media seem to want this to be a permanent switch in formation, with four at the back giving the Aberdeen coaching staff the scope to get wingers in the team.

McGrath (left) and Polvara (right) were deployed as wide midfielders for the Reds against County, but they are central midfielders by trade, rather than widemen.

In his four league substitute appearances since returning from injury in December, out-and-out right winger Shayden Morris looks to have added end product to his pace – and several fans acknowledged this promise in their answers.

Though we’ve seen striker Duk used out wide on the other side last season and this season, and he is arguably at his most dangerous out there, many Dons supporters think the club need to recruit an out-and-out, probably left-sided, winger.

Graham Cox said: “We need a high-quality left winger,” with Zander Paul saying: “Left winger”.

Not all replies specified a left winger, though.

Colin Ord said: “An out-and-out wide player”, Craig Taylor added: “A winger who can play on either side”, with Sharon Forbes writing: “We need wingers!”

Ultimately, most of the replies I received (more than 50 – and more than I can include here) were largely split into the defensive midfielder/left winger or general winger camps.

However, for some, this either/or conundrum comes down to Robson’s tactical approach when Aberdeen return after the winter shutdown:

What do you think?

There were some outliers who want to see Aberdeen sign another centre-back, or who feel the existing squad simply has to be better utilised by Robson and his staff in the second half of the campaign.

