Aberdeen still battling to sign Connor Barron and Kelle Roos on new deals, boss Barry Robson confirms

Boss Barry Robson has confirmed Aberdeen remain locked in talks with Connor Barron and Kelle Roos in a bid to sign them on new deals.

Midfielder Barron and keeper Roos are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Since the transfer window opened on January 1, Barron and Roos have been free to open talks with other clubs.

They will be able to pen a pre-contract agreement with a club to join in the summer for free when their Dons deals expire.

Robson and the club are battling to tie down Scotland under-21 captain Barron and No.1 Roos on new deals.

The Pittodrie boss has told Barron he will “get the best out of him” if the midfielder commits to a new Dons contract.

Robson said: “We are speaking to them privately.

“Hopefully, both players would like to stay because I have a lot of time for both Connor and Kelle.

“They have performed so well.

“They are good guys and great to have in the dressing room.

“It is no secret that we want to keep them.”

Robson’s signing pitch to Barron

Roos signed for Aberdeen last summer following the expiration of his contract with Derby County.

The 31-year-old has been first-choice keeper since arriving at Pittodrie and has racked up 68 starts.

Roos played a key role in finishing third in the Premiership last season to secure European qualification.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s bid to sign Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate Barron on a new deal has been a protracted process spanning more than a year.

The Dons initially opened talks with the midfielder and his representative in summer 2022.

A deal was offered, but there was no resolution.

Aberdeen re-opened talks earlier this season in a fresh bid to get Barron to commit his long-term future to the club.

Barron changed agent last month, joining PLG, who also represent Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Asked what he has said to Barron to try to convince him to sign a new deal, Robson said: “Connor had a bad year with injury, but I know how to get the best out of him.

“He has come through (the youth academy).

“I have a lot of affection and so much time for him.”

Clubs previously interested in Barron

At the club’s recent AGM, Dons chief executive Alan Burrows admitted Barron was “higher risk” as he was entering the final six months of his contract.

However, Burrows reiterated Aberdeen’s desire to secure Barron on a new contract.

Barron made an immediate impact following a recall in January 2022 from a loan spell at Kelty Hearts.

He became a key first-team starter for the rest of that campaign – to the extent he was short-listed for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

That form saw Barron on the radar of Celtic, English Premier League side Brentford and Belgian club Genk during the summer 2022 transfer window.

However, his momentum was stalled when suffering a knee-injury in summer pre-season friendly which ruled him out for four months.

Having returned to action in October 2022, Barron forced his way back into the team and netted the opener in a 4-1 loss at Rangers.

But he was hit by a further set-back when suffering a pelvic injury in January 2023 which required surgery and ruled him out for a further three months.

‘I know Connor is desperate to play in every single game’

Although back to full fitness, Barron has only started 11 of Aberdeen’s 30 games so far this season.

The 21-year-old has made a further eight appearances as a substitute.

Barron was a stand-out performer when starting the 3-0 defeat of Ross County – the Dons’ final game before the Premiership winter break.

Robson accepts Barron is desperate to start every game.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden last month.

Robson said: “I know Connor is desperate to play in every single game, because that is the sort of player he is.

“He has a really good footballing brain and is a good player.”