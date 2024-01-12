Aberdeen still battling to sign Connor Barron and Kelle Roos on new deals, boss Barry Robson confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen still battling to sign Connor Barron and Kelle Roos on new deals, boss Barry Robson confirms

Aberdeen's Connor Barron and Kelle Roos have been free to open talks with other clubs since January 1 - and potentially sign a pre-contract agreement to join for free in the summer.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action. Image; Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Boss Barry Robson has confirmed Aberdeen remain locked in talks with Connor Barron and Kelle Roos in a bid to sign them on new deals.

Midfielder Barron and keeper Roos are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Since the transfer window opened on January 1, Barron and Roos have been free to open talks with other clubs.

They will be able to pen a pre-contract agreement with a club to join in the summer for free when their Dons deals expire.

Robson and the club are battling to tie down Scotland under-21 captain Barron and No.1 Roos on new deals.

The Pittodrie boss has told Barron he will “get the best out of him” if the midfielder commits to a new Dons contract.

Robson said: “We are speaking to them privately.

“Hopefully, both players would like to stay because I have a lot of time for both Connor and Kelle.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos celebrates his side’s Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibernian at Hampden. Image: SNS.

“They have performed so well.

“They are good guys and great to have in the dressing room.

“It is no secret that we want to keep them.”

Robson’s signing pitch to Barron

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron applauds the fans during a Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Roos signed for Aberdeen last summer following the expiration of his contract with Derby County.

The 31-year-old has been first-choice keeper since arriving at Pittodrie and has racked up 68 starts.

Roos played a key role in finishing third in the Premiership last season to secure European qualification.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson (L) and Kelle Roos during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson (L) and Kelle Roos during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s bid to sign Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate Barron on a new deal has been a protracted process spanning more than a year.

The Dons initially opened talks with the midfielder and his representative in summer 2022.

A deal was offered, but there was no resolution.

Aberdeen re-opened talks earlier this season in a fresh bid to get Barron to commit his long-term future to the club.

Barron changed agent last month, joining PLG, who also represent Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Asked what he has said to Barron to try to convince him to sign a new deal, Robson said: “Connor had a bad year with injury, but I know how to get the best out of him.

“He has come through (the youth academy).

“I have a lot of affection and so much time for him.”

Aberdeen's Connor Barron (L) and Ross County's Josh Sims in action in the Dons' 3-0 Premiership win in Dingwall. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron (L) and Ross County’s Josh Sims in action in the Dons’ 3-0 Premiership win in Dingwall. Image: SNS.

Clubs previously interested in Barron

At the club’s recent AGM, Dons chief executive Alan Burrows admitted Barron was “higher risk” as he was entering the final six months of  his contract.

However, Burrows reiterated Aberdeen’s desire to secure Barron on a new contract.

Barron made an immediate impact following a recall in January 2022 from a loan spell at Kelty Hearts.

He became a key first-team starter for the rest of that campaign – to the extent he was short-listed for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

 

That form saw Barron on the radar of Celtic, English Premier League side Brentford and Belgian club Genk during the summer 2022 transfer window.

However, his momentum was stalled when suffering a knee-injury in summer pre-season friendly which ruled him out for four months.

Having returned to action in October 2022, Barron forced his way back into the team and netted the opener in a 4-1 loss at Rangers.

But he was hit by a further set-back when suffering a pelvic injury in January 2023 which required surgery and ruled him out for a further three months.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron helps his team-mate Ester Sokler (left) after he was fouled against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

‘I know Connor is desperate to play in every single game’

Although back to full fitness, Barron has only started 11 of Aberdeen’s 30 games so far this season.

The 21-year-old has made a further eight appearances as a substitute.

Barron was a stand-out performer when starting the 3-0 defeat of Ross County – the Dons’ final game before the Premiership winter break.

Robson accepts Barron is desperate to start every game.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden last month.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron (L) and PAOK's Stefan Schwab in action. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron (L) and PAOK’s Stefan Schwab in action. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “I know Connor is desperate to play in every single game, because that is the sort of player he is.

“He has a really good footballing brain and is a good player.”

Conversation