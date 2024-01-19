Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says Bojan Miovski can still get better

Bojan Miovski took his tally for the season to 16 as he helped Aberdeen beat Clyde in the Scottish Cup but Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists the striker can still get better.

Miovski carried on his rich vein of form by scoring the opener for the Dons in their 2-0 win against the Bully Wee at New Douglas Park.

Robson is delighted to see Miovski continue where they left off before the winter break.

He said: “It’s evident he’s in the top three strikers and he enjoys playing for us. You can see the chances his team-mates create for him.

“He can still get better. He hasn’t trained for four months (due to the games we’ve played). When we’re on the training pitch with him it really helps.

“He takes everything on board.”

‘He is at a place where he is loved’

Miovski has been linked with moves away from Pittodrie this month but Robson is adamant his star striker is happy at the club.

The Dons boss sees no reason why Miovski would want to jeopardise his form by leaving the club.

He said: “What you have got to remember is that everyone thinks he wants to go. He is in a really good moment in his career and you don’t want to harm that in any way.

“He is at a place where he is loved and you don’t want to upset that.

“As a club we are in a good position. Financially we are strong and don’t have to sell anyone.

“We love him but we know clubs will be looking at him. It is going to need to be something really special for Bojan to be leaving here and Dave (Cormack) said that.”

On Miovski’s strike Robson added: “It was a brilliant finish from Bojan. He just keeps scoring and that’s the important thing.

“Since we came in we’ve told him we needed to get his numbers up.

“He will cover double in high intensity runs now compared to when we came in which is incredible.

“That’s what gets him the goals.”

Robson pleased with a professional performance

Miovski’s goal set the Dons on their route to victory before Nicky Devlin added a second and Robson was pleased with his side’s showing.

He said: “It was a really professional job. Credit to Clyde, they defended well and tried to stop us. They did it quite well with the five and the four in front. It was hard to get through at times.

“We tweaked our system a bit and put Dante Polvara and Jamie McGrath out wide with Jack Mackenzie and Nicky Devlin doubling up and it worked well at times as we stretched them.”

McCall’s pride at Clyde’s performance

While there was satisfaction for Robson at seeing his side progress to the fifth round Clyde manager Ian McCall was pleased at seeing his side make the Dons work for their victory.

The Bully Wee boss said: “Aberdeen deserved to win and it’s a really good finish from Miovski. Only Kyogo and Lawrence Shankland are better in Scotland.

“We had the one which hit the post and couple of chances at the end but we limited them to very few chances.

“They’re getting better. There’s been big improvements and the one thing you can’t fault is how well we ran about the pitch as part-time players.

“I used Nicky Devlin as an example. He was the fittest player I had at Ayr and he was part-time.

“I’m very proud of them which is a bit of a cliché for an old manager like me but it’s true.”