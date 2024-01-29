Barry Robson reflects on one year in charge at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Barry Robson reflects on one year in charge at Aberdeen

The learning curve has been steep for Robson as he reached his first anniversary as Dons manager

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a Premiership match against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Barry Robson took charge at Aberdeen 12 months ago. Image: SNS

Barry Robson insist the learning curve has been a steep one as he celebrates 12 months in charge at Aberdeen.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Robson taking charge at Pittodrie following Jim Goodwin’s departure as Dons boss.

It is fair to say it has been a rollercoaster of a year for the Dons boss but Robson insists he has relished every moment of his learning curve.

Robson said: “I’ve learned a lot every single day. The only way you learn is by making mistakes and I’ve made mistakes.

“I’ve made right ones and wrong ones, but you come back fighting every day trying to be better.

“The more mistakes you make the more you learn and you have to try to minimise the mistakes which is what I’ve tried to do.

“I’ve made some good decisions too.

“I’m a miles better manager now than I was a year ago and I’ll be miles better in a year’s time.”

‘There’s a lot we can improve on’

Barry Robson led his side to the group stages of the Conference League. Image: SNS

With a League Cup final appearance and group stage football in the Europa Conference League Robson has packed a lot into his first 12 months in charge.

Robson raced out the blocks as interim boss before earning the position thanks to the results he achieved but the success of last season has increased the workload dramatically at the club this season.

His team has been up and down, to put it mildly, with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Hearts leaving the Dons a whopping 19 points adrift of the third-placed Jambos.

They have three games in hand on Steven Naismith’s side but winning all three will only take them back to same 10-point gap they faced a year ago.

If Robson has learned anything, it’s the need to take the rough with the smooth.

He said: “It’s been good. We’ve finished third, reached a cup final and played in Europe but there are things we need to do better as well.

“We can all talk about the negative parts but there have been a lot of positive parts too.

“If you look at the year we’ve been in we’ve hit certain goals but we also have other goals we need to improve on.

“We need to learn how to come off the back of European games and that’s why we want a good run to get back into the group stages.”

How a short-term role became permanent for Robson

Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on the 6-0 loss to Hibs last season. Image: SNS

A 6-0 rout by Hibernian at Easter Road on January 28 last year spelled the end of Goodwin’s 11 month reign with Robson taking charge on an interim basis the following day.

His success in hauling the club up the table into European contention resulted in Robson being confirmed as permanent manager on May 1  before the Dons secured a third place finish 22 days later with a 3-0 win against St Mirren.

Robson has always harboured dreams of becoming a manager but is adamant the Dons job was not in his thoughts when he agreed to take over from Goodwin initially.

He said: “I genuinely never thought of becoming manager when I took over.

“I have always wanted to be a manager and knew I would be whether it was at Aberdeen or somewhere else.

“Thankfully we did well and were offered the chance to stay on and we clinched third place. It’s something I’ve enjoyed.”

Dons boss feels lucky to have Agnew by his side

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (L) and assistant Steve Agnew during at training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (L) and assistant Steve Agnew during at training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

The Dons boss’ first duty as interim boss was to appoint an assistant and he quickly made a call to his former Middlesbrough coach Steve Agnew.

Agnew, an experienced campaigner at the highest level in English football, gladly accepted the chance to work in Scotland for the first time before agreeing to stay on when Robson landed the job.

The Dons boss cannot speak highly enough of his assistant.

The Aberdeen manager said: “It’s always important you have good people with experience.

“You don’t work in the Premier League for 10 to 12 years without being good and I’m sick of praising him.

“He gets all the praise and I get slaughtered.

“Seriously, he is top of the tree, a great guy and a brilliant coach. I’m lucky to have him.”

Culture matters for the Aberdeen manager

Agnew was the first piece in the Pittodrie backroom puzzle but Robson believes the other coaches behind the scene are just as important.

It is clear the Aberdeen manager places a huge importance on the need for everyone to buy into the ethos he is trying to build at the club.

He said: “Peter Leven as well in the background does a lot of individual work and set-piece work on the training pitch every day.

“He’s really good with the staff and hard working.

“Craig Samson works so hard with the goalkeepers too. We’ve got good staff in there and I’ve always wanted staff here who are willing to learn.

“You need a lot of good people in the recruitment department, the physio department and the sport science department too.

“A lot of it has to be right.

“The culture has to be right too and I’ve always been big on that.

“If you don’t fit into the culture you won’t be here long as we all need to be working hard and going the same way.”

Conversation