Captain Graeme Shinnie urges Aberdeen to block out social media noise

Skipper Shinnie insists the Aberdeen squad are all behind under-pressure manager Barry Robson and has urged his team-mates to block out mounting social media noise.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Captain Graeme Shinnie has urged Aberdeen team-mates to block out mounting social media noise surrounding boss Barry Robson.

Social media has been awash with calls for a protest at tonight’s crunch home Premiership clash against Dundee.

Banners calling for the exit of Robson were also unfurled outside the club’s Cormack Park training complex and Pittodrie.

Club captain Shinnie insists the entire squad are united in their backing of Robson.

He also highlighted the Dons are in a transitionary season after a squad overhaul last term – although Shinnie does not offer that as an excuse for the poor league form.

Aberdeen are languishing eighth in the league table having won just six of 20 Premiership matches.

The criticism of Robson and the Dons ramped up following a 2-0 loss to third-placed Hearts at the weekend.

The defeat left the Dons trailing Hearts by 19 points and killed off hopes of emulating last season’s third-placed Premiership finish.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
Shinnie, 32, said: “I’ve seen the photos (of banners), so I know what you’re talking about.

“It’s football so you just have to deal with it.

“For us, as players and the staff as well, we try to focus on here and try to blank it out.

“We know the only way you can turn it round is by winning games.

“It’s important for us on Tuesday to try to win the game (against Dundee).

“The only way we can look forward and try to change things is by winning games.

“And there is no better opportunity than a home game on Tuesday night.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in action against Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: Shutterstock
Players united behind boss Robson

Robson celebrated a year in charge of Aberdeen on January 29, having replaced Jim Goodwin, who was axed following a dramatic crash in form.

During his time at the Pittodrie helm, Robson has led the Dons from the bottom six to secure a third-placed Premiership finish last season. That delivered European group stage qualification for the first time since 2007.

Robson also led Aberdeen to the Viaplay Cup final this season, where they lost 1-0 to Rangers.

However, the Dons have struggled in the Premiership despite an expensive squad rebuild during last summer’s transfer window.

Hearts’ Beni Baningime and Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie in action at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.

Asked if the squad were behind the manager, Shinnie said: “Yes. Of course.

“We know the calibre of players here and what we can do.

“Saturday was massively frustrating because in the first half we completely dominated the game without going in front, which was the only bad part.

“It counts for nothing as you lose 2-0 and everyone says Hearts won comfortably against Aberdeen.

“But anyone who watched the game will know it was not like that at all.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
‘The fans expect results right now’

Robson rebuilt the squad last summer with 14 new players secured, with Shinnie one of them, having signed on after exiting Wigan Athletic.

Shinnie says some perspective is needed as the Dons underwent the biggest squad overhaul the midfielder has ever seen – and under a new manager.

He reckons securing so many players in the summer on long-term contracts will deliver rewards in future seasons.

However, Shinnie accepts fans want results now and the Dons have to deliver.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith and Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
He said: “The overhaul of the squad was massive.

“We have had players come and go previously, but not to that extent where we signed 14 players in the summer.

“I have never seen that big a transition in a squad and it is tough.

“It is obviously the manager’s first job and he probably came in during one of the toughest seasons I have had here.

“There were a lot of loans last season and I was one of them.

“Now having the base of the squad on longer term contracts will definitely help.

“I’m not looking too far ahead, but obviously next season the squad will have had a full season together.

“That does help.

“But it doesn’t help right now because of the situation we are in.

“The fans expect results right here and now, which is totally acceptable.

“And it is time we started winning games.”

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
A transitional season for Aberdeen

Robson overhauled the squad last summer in the bid to cope with the demands of European group stage action and domestic demands.

Shinnie says it is “tough” to get 14 new players to gel, but refuses to offer that as excuse for the unacceptable league position.

Hearts' Dexter Lembikisa and Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
He said:  “There was a lot of coming and going and it has been a very transitional season with the squad.

“It is tough, but that’s not what anyone wants to hear.

“We are not going to use that as an excuse.

“We need to turn the form around in terms of winning games.

“The here and now is the most important thing.

“We know we can do better, but it is about doing that now.

“We can’t change what has been and gone – we can only change what is coming up.

“So we need to perform against Dundee and pick up three points.”

 

Conversation