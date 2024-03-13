Interim boss Peter Leven warns Aberdeen are not too good to go down

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven has warned his players their performances are nowhere near good enough and insists the Dons are not too good to go down.

A 1-0 loss at Dundee means the Dons have now gone 11 league matches without a win and are just three points above the play-off place currently held by Ross County.

Leven knows his side must respond when they travel to Fir Park on Saturday to face fellow strugglers Motherwell.

He said: “We’re running out of games and we need to pick-up points.

“This is Aberdeen Football Club and we’re in a situation we need to find a way to get out of it.

“We’ve got to stand up and be counted. It’s nowhere near good enough for Aberdeen Football Club.

“Better teams have gone down and we have a big game on Saturday now.

“They know what they are doing, they train every day and they have to win football matches.

They have to perform at a level I’m happy with and the fans are happy with – and they are just not doing it just now.”

Leven: ‘I understand the fans’ anger’

The traveling Aberdeen support vented their fury at full-time with now familiar cries of “sack the board” and “you’re not fit to wear the shirt.”

Leven apologised to the Dons fans for the display.

He said: “I understand the fans anger 100%. They have followed us all over Europe and Scotland and I can only apologise to them.

“There’s been harsh words a few times this season.

“I’ve just said to them: ‘We’re in trouble and you’ve got to find a way.’

“There were some honest words in there and it’s just not good enough.”

Dundee dominated from the first whistle as the Dons struggled to get to grips with the pace of the game and the tempo of the home side.

Leven was disappointed at the decision to award a penalty for Dundee’s goal for handball against Jack MacKenzie, but admitted his side could have no complaints about the result.

He said: “The first half we were really poor. We started well in the second half, but the goal killed us.

“We didn’t have enough quality on the ball. We had a poor start and dropped to deep.

“Curtis Main caused us problems. We didn’t get near anybody and didn’t close down.”

On the penalty, Leven said: “It’s harsh isn’t it? I’ve only seen one replay – but we can’t change it now.”

Leven will not accept Aberdeen players hiding away

Aberdeen’s latest loss means they are slipping deeper into the mire, but Leven insists there is no time for players to feel sorry for themselves.

He said: “We’ll be back on the grass tomorrow, look at the video, pick them up and go again.

“You put a great performance in on Saturday, but, as I’ve said, inconsistency has killed us this season.

“In the cup, we’ve been good, but in the league it’s just not clicking and we have to find a way.

“It’s about desire and playing for the badge and the fans.

“Yes, we didn’t play well, but we need to win second balls.

“We can’t hide away. We’ve got a massive game against Motherwell on Saturday – it has to be three points.”