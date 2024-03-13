Interim boss Peter Leven warns Aberdeen are not too good to go down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interim boss Peter Leven warns Aberdeen are not too good to go down

The Dons are only three points above the relegation play-off spot following their 1-0 defeat by Dundee.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the 1-0 defeat by Dundee. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the 1-0 defeat by Dundee. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven has warned his players their performances are nowhere near good enough and insists the Dons are not too good to go down.

A 1-0 loss at Dundee means the Dons have now gone 11 league matches without a win and are just three points above the play-off place currently held by Ross County.

Leven knows his side must respond when they travel to Fir Park on Saturday to face fellow strugglers Motherwell.

He said: “We’re running out of games and we need to pick-up points.

“This is Aberdeen Football Club and we’re in a situation we need to find a way to get out of it.

“We’ve got to stand up and be counted. It’s nowhere near good enough for Aberdeen Football Club.

“Better teams have gone down and we have a big game on Saturday now.

“They know what they are doing, they train every day and they have to win football matches.

They have to perform at a level I’m happy with and the fans are happy with – and they are just not doing it just now.”

Leven: ‘I understand the fans’ anger’

Dundee’s Mo Sylla and Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie in action at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

The traveling Aberdeen support vented their fury at full-time with now familiar cries of “sack the board” and “you’re not fit to wear the shirt.”

Leven apologised to the Dons fans for the display.

He said:  “I understand the fans anger 100%. They have followed us all over Europe and Scotland and I can only apologise to them.

“There’s been harsh words a few times this season.

“I’ve just said to them: ‘We’re in trouble and you’ve got to find a way.’

“There were some honest words in there and it’s just not good enough.”

Dundee dominated from the first whistle as the Dons struggled to get to grips with the pace of the game and the tempo of the home side.

Leven was disappointed at the decision to award a penalty for Dundee’s goal for handball against Jack MacKenzie, but admitted his side could have no complaints about the result.

Dundee's Luke McCowan scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Luke McCowan scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

He said: “The first half we were really poor. We started well in the second half, but the goal killed us.

“We didn’t have enough quality on the ball. We had a poor start and dropped to deep.

“Curtis Main caused us problems. We didn’t get near anybody and didn’t close down.”

On the penalty, Leven said: “It’s harsh isn’t it? I’ve only seen one replay – but we can’t change it now.”

Leven will not accept Aberdeen players hiding away

Connor Barron chases down Dundee’s Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s latest loss means they are slipping deeper into the mire, but Leven insists there is no time for players to feel sorry for themselves.

He said: “We’ll be back on the grass tomorrow, look at the video, pick them up and go again.

“You put a great performance in on Saturday, but, as I’ve said, inconsistency has killed us this season.

“In the cup, we’ve been good, but in the league it’s just not clicking and we have to find a way.

“It’s about desire and playing for the badge and the fans.

“Yes, we didn’t play well, but we need to win second balls.

“We can’t hide away. We’ve got a massive game against Motherwell on Saturday – it has to be three points.”

Conversation