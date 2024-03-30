Graeme Shinnie warns Aberdeen teammates if they can’t handle pressure they shouldn’t be at the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Graeme Shinnie warns Aberdeen teammates if they can’t handle pressure they shouldn’t be at the club

Dons skipper says talks with chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn brought clarity for the squad ahead of the clash with Ross County.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Fired-up skipper Graeme Shinnie has warned any player unable to handle the pressure of playing for Aberdeen shouldn’t be at the club.

The Dons face a high pressure game on Saturday against Ross County in a relegation dogfight.

Aberdeen are still searching for a permanent manager and are just three points ahead of second bottom Staggies who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Interim boss Peter Leven will manage Aberdeen in the high stakes clash with Ross County as the hunt for a permanent manager continues.

The squad were informed on Monday that first team coach Leven would remain in charge for the Ross County game.

Shinnie, 32, insists that early confirmation was important ahead of a huge fixture.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at Cormack Park ahead of the game against Ross County. Image: SNS
He said: “There is always pressure at Aberdeen to win every game.

“If you can’t handle that pressure you shouldn’t be here.

“Big games come around all the time.

“No matter if it is the first game of the season, the middle or the end of the campaign that pressure to do well is always there.

“If you can’t handle that then there’s no point being at a club like Aberdeen.

“It is having that character and ability to be calm through that pressure and let your football come out on top.”

(L-R) Bojan Miovski, Ester Sokler and Graeme Shinnie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on March 29, 2024, Image: SNS
‘It is out of our hands as the hierarchy will deal with that’

The Pittodrie hierarchy had initially aimed to appoint a permanent manager during the recent international break.

When it became unlikely the club would meet that timeframe chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn held a meeting with the squad on Monday.

They confirmed Leven would manage the Reds against Ross County.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Shinnie said: “We spoke on Monday about who would take the team and all that.

“We went through it all and set the record right for the week just to get the players in the right mind frame for the game on Saturday.

“I thought it was good and needed.

“You need that bit of clarity (on who will manage against Ross County) especially when you have a game on Saturday where we have to pick up three points.

“The full focus after that has been working towards the game, it’s been fine.

“I don’t need to know what’s going on, I have a game to focus on.

“That’s what I said to the players on Monday, ‘whatever will happen will happen’.

“It’s out of our hands as it is the hierarchy that will deal with that.

“It’s important to keep all that talk (about a new manager) away and it lets us focus on training and what we need to do this week.

“What we have to deal with as players is the game on Saturday.

“My message all week is to have full focus on this game that we need to and win.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Leven’s connection with the squad

Leven will take interim charge for a fourth game when the Dons face Ross County.

First team coach Leven was in the dugout for the 1-1 draw with Celtic before the Dons appointed Neil Warnock as interim boss.

When Warnock stepped down from that role after just 33 days the Dons board again turned to Leven.

He led the Dons to  1-0 win at Motherwell before the international break to end an 11 game winless run in the Premiership.

Shinnie said: “Peter has been good.

“He has been around the squad and knows all the boys and the boys know him.

“It has been an easy fit for him to take over and training has been very, very good this week.”

Peter Leven led Aberdeen to victory at Motherwell on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock
Hauling Aberdeen out of a ‘rut’

Shinnie admits he is at a loss to explain why Aberdeen’s Premiership form has been so poor this season.

The Dons have won just seven times in 30 league games.

Midfielder Shinnie accepts the Dons had fallen into a rut but he is determined to haul them out of it.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Bojan Miovski after making it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
He said: “We have underperformed majorly in the league this season but we have had big games in Europe and semi-finals and finals.

“We also have the Scottish Cup semi-final, another big game.

“Sometimes in football you can get stuck in a bit of a rut that can sometimes be hard to get out of.

“Football can be a strange thing and it is hard to put your finger on these things.

“It is vitally important, especially this week after a good week’s training, that we put that behind us and look to pick up a good result.

“We beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup at Pittodrie and that was a really positive performance.

“So we have to bring something like that again.”

