‘A mental struggle’: Former Aberdeen FC women’s coach recovering from bowel cancer

A former coach for Aberdeen FC’s women’s team is opening up about his struggles with bowel cancer.

Kenny Strachan was diagnosed with bowel cancer at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in August 2020. He was given the all clear in February of this year.

He said: “It was one of the most difficult periods of my life. I was struggling mentally following my surgeries and felt a sense of hopelessness at not being able to continue with football and not being fit to work.”

The 62-year-old was referred to Clan Cancer Support, a charity offering support to patients with cancer in the north of Scotland.

He started attending the Clan’s exercise class which helped his physical health as well as getting support for his mental health.

He said: “The charity offered me the opportunity to talk about my feelings, my worries and thoughts that I didn’t feel comfortable sharing with those who know me.

“That has been invaluable to me.”

To spread awareness, Kenny Strachan is sharing his experience at Clan’s Bowel Cancer Awareness event later this month.

Kenny Strachan regrets missing a cancer test

Kenny was diagnosed shortly after completing a routine bowel cancer test. Scots aged 50 to 74 are recommended to take a test every two years.

But the former under-17 Scotland national team coach admits he did miss a test on one occasion.

Looking back he regrets this, and it made him realize how getting tested regularly is.

He said: “By the time I was diagnosed, the bowel cancer was more advanced.

“I was extremely lucky. So my message at this month’s event is simple – take the test and you could save your life.”

Around 4,000 people in Scotland get bowel cancer every year. That makes it the country’s third most common cancer.

Spreading awareness reduces embarrassment

In the hopes of reducing stigma, Kenny Strachan is sharing his experience at Clan’s Bowel Cancer Awareness event.

It runs from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, April 27 at Clan House in Aberdeen.

The event is part of the charity’s activity during Bowel Cancer Awareness month, running throughout April.