‘A mental struggle’: Former Aberdeen FC women’s coach recovering from bowel cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘A mental struggle’: Former Aberdeen FC women’s coach recovering from bowel cancer

Kenny Strachan said the diagnosis led to "one of the most difficult periods" of his life.

By Bailey Moreton
Former Aberdeen FC Women's coach Kenny Strachan is opening up about his struggles with bowel cancer. Image: Clan Cancer Support
Former Aberdeen FC Women's coach Kenny Strachan is opening up about his struggles with bowel cancer. Image: Clan Cancer Support

A former coach for Aberdeen FC’s women’s team is opening up about his struggles with bowel cancer.

Kenny Strachan was diagnosed with bowel cancer at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in August 2020. He was given the all clear in February of this year.

He said: “It was one of the most difficult periods of my life. I was struggling mentally following my surgeries and felt a sense of hopelessness at not being able to continue with football and not being fit to work.”

The 62-year-old was referred to Clan Cancer Support, a charity offering support to patients with cancer in the north of Scotland.

A room in the Clan Cancer Support facility. Image: Clan Cancer Support

He started attending the Clan’s exercise class which helped his physical health as well as getting support for his mental health.

He said: “The charity offered me the opportunity to talk about my feelings, my worries and thoughts that I didn’t feel comfortable sharing with those who know me.

“That has been invaluable to me.”

To spread awareness, Kenny Strachan is sharing his experience at Clan’s Bowel Cancer Awareness event later this month.

Kenny Strachan regrets missing a cancer test

Kenny was diagnosed shortly after completing a routine bowel cancer test. Scots aged 50 to 74 are recommended to take a test every two years.

But the former under-17 Scotland national team coach admits he did miss a test on one occasion.

Looking back he regrets this, and it made him realize how getting tested regularly is.

He said: “By the time I was diagnosed, the bowel cancer was more advanced.

“I was extremely lucky. So my message at this month’s event is simple – take the test and you could save your life.”

Around 4,000 people in Scotland get bowel cancer every year. That makes it the country’s third most common cancer.

Spreading awareness reduces embarrassment

In the hopes of reducing stigma, Kenny Strachan is sharing his experience at Clan’s Bowel Cancer Awareness event.

It runs from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, April 27 at Clan House in Aberdeen.

The event is part of the charity’s activity during Bowel Cancer Awareness month, running throughout April.

Scott Begbie: Drug safety centre in Aberdeen sends vital message that users are people, not ‘junkies’

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates as he scores the winner against Ross County at the weekend.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's deep summer shake-up moves into focus after Dons step closer to…
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Duk hailed as 'unplayable' by interim manager Peter Leven
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Revealed: Interim boss Peter Leven's half-time message which inspired Aberdeen to defeat Ross County
Ebbe Skovdahl's first press conference as Aberdeen manager, alongside chairman Stewart Milne. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Danny Law: How will new Aberdeen manager set the tone at first press conference?
Jamie McGrath, of Aberdeen, after scoring the winner in the Dons' 2-1 victory over Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: Excited to see what Jamie McGrath can do in better-balanced Aberdeen side
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates with Richard Jensen after scoring the winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath vows Aberdeen will not take foot off the pedal in bid to…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline during a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster slams 'terrible' display after 3-0 defeat at Motherwell
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make kit 2-1 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Peter Leven hails Aberdeen's character in 'massive win' to ease relegation fears
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Graeme Shinnie warns Aberdeen teammates if they can't handle pressure they shouldn't be at…
Defender Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin to wear protective face mask against Ross County

Conversation