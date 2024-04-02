Captain Graeme Shinnie urges Aberdeen players to block out club’s hunt for a manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Captain Graeme Shinnie urges Aberdeen players to block out club’s hunt for a manager

Aberdeen captain Shinnie wants his team-mates to ignore the uncertainty surrounding who will be their new manager to focus on racking up a winning streak.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Skipper Graeme Shinnie has urged Aberdeen’s players to block out the club’s hunt for a new manager.

Pittodrie’s hierarchy are in ongoing talks in their bid to find a permanent replacement for Barry Robson, who was sacked on January 31.

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows recently said the club are “entering the very final stages” of the search for a new manager.

When appointed, the new manager will be the fourth boss in the Dons’ dugout this year.

First team coach Peter Leven is currently in interim charge and has led the Reds to back-to-back Premiership wins to ease the threat of relegation.

Veteran Neil Warnock, 75, served as interim manager for just 33 days before stepping down from the role on March 9.

Shinnie has advised his team-mates to ignore the speculation and upheaval surrounding the hotseat to focus solely on racking up wins.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

On the manager speculation, Shinnie said: “I try to stay in my own little bubble and stay away from it all.

“So, for me personally. it is okay.

“I’m in here (Cormack Park) day in, day out and you hear little things here and there.

“But it is a case of working hard football-wise, because that is the part where we have let ourselves down, especially in the league, this season.

“That’s what we need to put right and that’s where the focus needs to be.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Ross County's Connor Randall in action at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Ross County’s Connor Randall in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

‘I’m not the one appointing the manager so I don’t know’ – Graeme Shinnie

The Pittodrie board had aimed to appoint a manager during the recent international break, but failed to meet that target.

Despite their search dragging on longer than anticipated, the Aberdeen hierarchy remain confident they will secure their number one target as manager.

The Dons were confident a deal would be concluded by now, but chief executive Burrows said there is no concern at the timescale being revised.

Bojan Miovski, Ester Sokler and Graeme Shinnie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on March 29, 2024.
(Left to right) Bojan Miovski, Ester Sokler and Graeme Shinnie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on March 29, 2024. Image: SNS.

Shinnie, 32, said: “I grew up in Aberdeen so I have a lot of friends who ask me: ‘is it going to be this, is it going to be that?’

“I don’t know!

“I’m not the one appointing the manager, so I don’t know.

“I know as much as you do.”

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn and chief executive Alan Burrows during the Premiership match against Ross County at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn and chief executive Alan Burrows during the Premiership match against Ross County at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

‘We have let ourselves down’

Following the defeat of Ross County at the weekend, interim boss Leven said he had been given no timescale from the Pittodrie board of when a manager will be appointed.

Leven is “taking it day by day” and preparing the team for Saturday’s Premiership match at Livingston – until told otherwise.

The Dons are targeting a third straight Premiership victory for the first time this season when facing bottom club Livingston.

Shinnie accepts the league campaign has been unacceptable for a team with Aberdeen’s “capabilities”.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at Cormack Park ahead of the game against Ross County.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at Cormack Park ahead of the game against Ross County. Image: SNS.

He said: “We have had no momentum in our league campaign this season.

“We have let ourselves down.

“We know the capabilities that are in this building, but it is trying to bring that out in the games.

“That is something we have not done enough this season – in the league especially.”

Return to winning ways at Pittodrie

Aberdeen’s home form in the Premiership this season has been a major factor in the dismal league campaign.

The weekend win over Ross County was only the fourth league victory at Pittodrie this season from 15 fixtures.

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make kit 2-1 against Ross County.
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make kit 2-1 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Shinnie said: “Since I have been here, especially the first four years, we have always been strong at home.

“For some reason it hasn’t been this year.

“We have had some good results at Pittodrie as we beat Frankfurt (2-0, Europa Conference League) and Kilmarnock (3-1, Scottish Cup quarter-final).

“It’s hard to put your finger on it, but that needs to change.”

