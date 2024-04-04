Interim boss Peter Leven calls for trust in Aberdeen board’s managerial hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim boss Peter Leven calls for trust in Aberdeen board’s managerial hunt

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin still in the frame for the Aberdeen manager job.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Interim boss Peter Leven has urged Aberdeen players to trust the Pittodrie board’s process in appointing a new manager.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy have yet to appoint a permanent boss, more than two months after sacking Barry Robson on January 31.

The Dons’ board continue to explore a number of managerial possibilities and are in the final stages of the process.

Jimmy Thelin, manager of Swedish top flight club Elfsborg, remains one of the top targets.

The 46-year-old was on the Dons’ shortlist for the managerial post but didn’t want to leave Elfsborg so close to the start of the Allsvenskan season, which began last weekend.

However, the Pittodrie board have refused to close the door on Thelin who is contracted until the end of the 2026 Swedish season.

Leven has led Aberdeen to back-to-back Premiership wins to ease the threat of a relegation battle.

That has given the Pittodrie board more breathing space in their bid to land a top managerial target such as Thelin.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy would ideally secure a new manger now but are determined to get this appointment right after sacking three bosses in three years.

And a potential option could be to leave Leven in charge until the end of the season and wait until the summer for a new manager to arrive.

Highly-rated Thelin led Elfsborg to a second-placed finish in the Swedish top flight last season after losing 1-0 to Malmo in a final day title decider.

Thelin was close to landing the Dons job last year and impressed when interviewed but lost out to Robson.

Leven has called for trust in the process in appointing a new permanent manager.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right), chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn. They  watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.

He said: “The boys just need to continue doing what they’re doing and focus.

“They just need to believe in what we are doing and trust the process.

“The boys are really positive, have been working really hard and are in good spirits.

“There are good footballers at this club.”

Peter Leven led Aberdeen to victory at Motherwell on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock
Peter Leven led Aberdeen to victory at Motherwell on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock

Leven preparing for Livingston game

Aberdeen’s hierarchy had thought the appointment of Neil Warnock as interim boss until the end of the season would allow time to land a top target.

However Warnock stepped down after just 33 days in the Pittodrie hot-seat.

Elfsborg are keen to try to persuade Thelin to remain at the club who will compete in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers next season.

Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

It is understood Leven is open to remaining in interim charge of Aberdeen until the end of the campaign if it gives the club time to land the right boss.

First-team coach Leven, 40, has brought stability having led the Reds to back-to-back victories over Ross County (2-1) and Motherwell (1-0).

Aberdeen have games against Livingston (away) and Dundee (home) remining before the Premiership splits.

The Dons then face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday, April 20.

‘The main core of staff are still here’

In the aftermath of the defeat of Ross County, Leven said he had received no time-frame on the appointment of a new manager.

He said he is taking it “day by day, game by game” until told otherwise.

Leven has overseen the team in training this week in preparation for Saturday’s trip to bottom club Livingston.

Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “In football anything can happen so you just have to plan.

“The main core of the staff are still here.

“It’s not like they are getting a new backroom staff.

“The players know their job which is to win football matches.

“And  it is our job as staff as coaches to prepare them well to get that results.”

Sean Wallace: Would Aberdeen be in the Premiership top six if the board had stuck with Peter Leven?

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Owen Beck of Dundee is booked for dissent by referee Graham Grainger. Image: Shutterstock.
Referee appointment confirmed for Livingston v Aberdeen
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Would Aberdeen be in the Premiership top six if the board had…
5
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Neil Warnock gives lowdown on his time as Aberdeen interim manager
5
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0045788 Story by Callum Law The Haughs, Turriff Highland League - Turriff United FC v Brechin City FC Pictured is Turriff's Finlay Murray Saturday 18th November 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Finlay Murray set to leave Aberdeen this summer
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Jimmy Thelin still in the frame for Aberdeen job - and the Dons could…
Aberdeen Women's Adele Lindbaek.
A different division: Adele Lindbaek to leave Aberdeen Women for maths Masters at Oxford…
Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Captain Graeme Shinnie urges Aberdeen players to block out club's hunt for a manager
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Willie Miller: Drawn out search for a manager not fair on Aberdeen fans
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic (L) and Ester Sokler (C) during a training session at Cormack Park, on March 29. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boost as Slobodan Rubezic set to return for Scottish Cup semi-final
More than 1,800 fans were in attendance the first time Aberdeen Women played at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to return 'home' to Pittodrie for third time with SWPL clash against…

Conversation