Interim boss Peter Leven calls for trust in Aberdeen board’s managerial hunt

Interim boss Peter Leven has urged Aberdeen players to trust the Pittodrie board’s process in appointing a new manager.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy have yet to appoint a permanent boss, more than two months after sacking Barry Robson on January 31.

The Dons’ board continue to explore a number of managerial possibilities and are in the final stages of the process.

Jimmy Thelin, manager of Swedish top flight club Elfsborg, remains one of the top targets.

The 46-year-old was on the Dons’ shortlist for the managerial post but didn’t want to leave Elfsborg so close to the start of the Allsvenskan season, which began last weekend.

However, the Pittodrie board have refused to close the door on Thelin who is contracted until the end of the 2026 Swedish season.

Leven has led Aberdeen to back-to-back Premiership wins to ease the threat of a relegation battle.

That has given the Pittodrie board more breathing space in their bid to land a top managerial target such as Thelin.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy would ideally secure a new manger now but are determined to get this appointment right after sacking three bosses in three years.

And a potential option could be to leave Leven in charge until the end of the season and wait until the summer for a new manager to arrive.

Highly-rated Thelin led Elfsborg to a second-placed finish in the Swedish top flight last season after losing 1-0 to Malmo in a final day title decider.

Thelin was close to landing the Dons job last year and impressed when interviewed but lost out to Robson.

Leven has called for trust in the process in appointing a new permanent manager.

He said: “The boys just need to continue doing what they’re doing and focus.

“They just need to believe in what we are doing and trust the process.

“The boys are really positive, have been working really hard and are in good spirits.

“There are good footballers at this club.”

Leven preparing for Livingston game

Aberdeen’s hierarchy had thought the appointment of Neil Warnock as interim boss until the end of the season would allow time to land a top target.

However Warnock stepped down after just 33 days in the Pittodrie hot-seat.

Elfsborg are keen to try to persuade Thelin to remain at the club who will compete in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers next season.

It is understood Leven is open to remaining in interim charge of Aberdeen until the end of the campaign if it gives the club time to land the right boss.

First-team coach Leven, 40, has brought stability having led the Reds to back-to-back victories over Ross County (2-1) and Motherwell (1-0).

Aberdeen have games against Livingston (away) and Dundee (home) remining before the Premiership splits.

The Dons then face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday, April 20.

‘The main core of staff are still here’

In the aftermath of the defeat of Ross County, Leven said he had received no time-frame on the appointment of a new manager.

He said he is taking it “day by day, game by game” until told otherwise.

Leven has overseen the team in training this week in preparation for Saturday’s trip to bottom club Livingston.

He said: “In football anything can happen so you just have to plan.

“The main core of the staff are still here.

“It’s not like they are getting a new backroom staff.

“The players know their job which is to win football matches.

“And it is our job as staff as coaches to prepare them well to get that results.”