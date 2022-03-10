Peterhead: Lenny Wilson remains in manager Jim McInally’s plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally insists goalkeeper Lenny Wilson remains in his thoughts after his loan move to Brora Rangers.

Wilson, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has joined the Cattachs on an emergency seven-day loan.

Highland League side Brora are in need of a goalkeeper after an injury to regular stopper and captain Joe Malin.

Wilson had played second-fiddle to Brett Long for most of this season at Peterhead, before a serious facial injury kept him out for two months.

He has been back in training for the last fortnight and the move to Brora could be extended, giving Wilson the chance to get some much-needed minutes under his belt.

McInally said: “It’s good for Lenny as before he got the injury, we were trying to get him out and get him some games.

“It will do him the world of good for his confidence after his injury. He’s still firmly in my thoughts for next season.”

The Blue Toon recruited Conor Cullen on a short-term deal following Wilson’s injury and he has served as backup to Long of late.

No decisions have been made yet on new deals for Peterhead players out of contract in the summer, with McInally adding it hinges on what division the club finds itself in.

He said: “We’ve got a few done for next season. Hamish Ritchie, Russell McLean, Jason Brown, Grant Savoury, Jack Brown and David Wilson are contracted, so we’re further along than we usually are.

“We need to see where we’re going to be. It was always the thinking, with giving the younger lads longer deals, to give us a better foundation for next season.”

Savoury signed a two-year deal after joining in October, as did Wilson when he joined. Jack Brown was handed a two-and-a-half-year contract when he arrived from Rothes in January.