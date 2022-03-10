Peterhead: Lenny Wilson remains in manager Jim McInally’s plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Lenny Wilson remains in manager Jim McInally’s plans

By Jamie Durent
March 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 12:21 pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally insists goalkeeper Lenny Wilson remains in his thoughts after his loan move to Brora Rangers.

Wilson, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has joined the Cattachs on an emergency seven-day loan.

Highland League side Brora are in need of a goalkeeper after an injury to regular stopper and captain Joe Malin.

Wilson had played second-fiddle to Brett Long for most of this season at Peterhead, before a serious facial injury kept him out for two months.

Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.
He has been back in training for the last fortnight and the move to Brora could be extended, giving Wilson the chance to get some much-needed minutes under his belt.

McInally said: “It’s good for Lenny as before he got the injury, we were trying to get him out and get him some games.

“It will do him the world of good for his confidence after his injury. He’s still firmly in my thoughts for next season.”

The Blue Toon recruited Conor Cullen on a short-term deal following Wilson’s injury and he has served as backup to Long of late.

No decisions have been made yet on new deals for Peterhead players out of contract in the summer, with McInally adding it hinges on what division the club finds itself in.

He said: “We’ve got a few done for next season. Hamish Ritchie, Russell McLean, Jason Brown, Grant Savoury, Jack Brown and David Wilson are contracted, so we’re further along than we usually are.

“We need to see where we’re going to be. It was always the thinking, with giving the younger lads longer deals, to give us a better foundation for next season.”

Savoury signed a two-year deal after joining in October, as did Wilson when he joined. Jack Brown was handed a two-and-a-half-year contract when he arrived from Rothes in January.

