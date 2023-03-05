Cove Rangers: Battle ahead for Paul Hartley and his side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Battle ahead for Paul Hartley and his side

By Jamie Durent
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Paul Hartley acknowledges Cove Rangers have a battle on their hands in the final quarter of the season.

Following their 2-0 defeat at home to Dundee on Saturday, just two points separate the bottom three in the Championship.

Goals from Lyall Cameron and Lee Ashcroft proved decisive as the Dark Blues beat Cove for the second time in a month.

“We played some good stuff but concede just before halftime, which is a body-blow for us,” said Hartley.

“We still felt we could get something out of the game and when having our best spell, we concede again. That’s the frustrating thing.

Lyall Cameron is congratulated after opening the scoring against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron is congratulated after opening the scoring against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

“We had some good play and balls into the box but we didn’t have someone attacking it. It’s not falling for us at this moment in time.

“It’s going to be a battle – they know that’s what is in front of them in the last quarter. We knew it was going to be like this so everyone needs to stand up and be counted.

“We’ve got three tough away games and we need to go and be brave. We need to try fight our way out of it.”

Hartley will also have to assess a worsening injury situation at the Balmoral.

Cove were already without Blair Yule, Fraser Fyvie and Brody Paterson for the Dundee game. The trio were joined in the stands on Saturday by Connor Scully and Mitch Megginson and Cove felt the absence of those key figures.

“Mitch felt his hamstring on Thursday night so we need to see how he is,” added Hartley. “We had five key players sitting in the stand today.

“But that’s football. We need to deal with the injury situation and get on as best we can.”

