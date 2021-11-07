Forfar Athletic 2-1 Elgin City: Six games without a win for Borough Briggs men

Elgin’s winless streak was extended to six games as they were edged out by a well-drilled Forfar side at Station Park.

Disappointed Elgin boss Gavin Price felt his side could have taken a share of the points from what had been an even encounter.

He said: “It’s a tough one to take as there was very little between the sides and it kind of sums up the run we’re on.

“Last week (Scottish Cup defeat by Clydebank) was difficult for everyone and we got the reaction we were looking for in terms of performance but we couldn’t put the ball in the net or pick a final pass and it has cost us in a tight game.

“We need to turn performances into wins and we do that by putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We’re missing Kane Hester but the players need to step up.

“We did more than enough to take something from the game, if not win it, but we are going up the road having lost. There is a lot to build on but it is very frustrating.”

The wind dominated the opening stages at Station Park as both sides struggled to string passes together but it was a moment of quality which brought the game to life.

Forfar midfielder Craig Slater stood over a free kick from all of 40 yards and unleashed a thunderous strike that looked destined for the top corner until Elgin stopper Thomas McHale tipped the ball behind for a corner.

That only delayed the opener by moments as from corner the Loons took the lead.

Defender Andy Munro rose highest to nod the ball into the net from close range with the visitors’ defence posted missing.

The hosts weren’t ahead for long as Elgin found the equaliser just six minutes later.

Jamie Wilson pick-pocketed the defence and back-heeled for Rory MacEwan and his shot squirmed under home goalkeeper Marc McCallum after a deflection.

Elgin started the second half brightly and were almost ahead in the 52nd minute when Euan Spark charged down the wing but his cross was just too heavy for Wilson to turn home at the back post.

Here is our team lineup for todays match against @ForfarAthletic Come on City! 🖤⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DMkt8pmdEq — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) November 6, 2021

Despite an improved showing, the Black and Whites were behind once more in the 58th minute.

Winger Stefan McCluskey jinked past Spark and whipped a cross into the penalty area for second half substitute Grant Anderson to knock into the net with his first touch of the ball.

Elgin should have been level in the 71st minute when a brilliant cross from Spark caused havoc as Wilson and Archie MacPhee were denied from close range by a combination of McCallum and the frantic Forfar defence.

The visitors dominated the closing stages as they searched for an equaliser but never truly looked like breaking down a well-drilled Forfar defence.

“Next week is a big game but we’re only 11 games in to the season,” a visibly frustrated Price continued.

“We have to look over our shoulder but there’s nothing between the teams in the middle of the league so there’s no reason we can’t look up the table as well. If we play like we did today then the results will come and we’ll move on up the league.”