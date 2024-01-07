Dayshonne Golding praised for ‘great debut’ as Elgin City make it two wins on the spin

Allan Hale praised his team’s second half comeback to make it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 success over Stranraer.

The City manager was pleased with his team’s determination to improve from a disappointing first half show and take full points.

Trailing to a Deryn Lang goal at the break, the home side took control of the second half and won two penalty kicks, with Russell Dingwall and substitute Liam Harvey both converting.

Hale was thrilled to see debut striker Dayshonne Golding, on loan from Cove Rangers, win the last minute spot kick which took Elgin to victory and earn him the man of the match award.

“It’s really pleasing,” he said. “I’ve got to give the players every credit for their second half performance.

“I thought we were absolutely brilliant and picked up from where we left off against Peterhead last week.

“The first half, not so. I was really frustrated and asked questions of their mentality.

“After that, for me there was only one team in it. We weren’t so much dominant but we were in control.

“Dayshonne took a great touch and got in front of the defender for the winner.

“I’m delighted for him, it was a great debut from him and overall a really strong performance.”

Hale handed an immediate start to attacker Golding, who had impressed on loan at Banks o’ Dee in the first half of the campaign.

Full back Lyall Booth, signed by Hale from his former club Huntly this week, was on the bench.

Ryan MacLeman, a City goal hero against Peterhead the week before, dropped out due to injury and Brian Cameron returned from suspension to replace Rory MacEwan in the centre of the park.

Stranraer started the better team with James Doilan forcing a save from Tom McHale on 12 minutes.

Both visiting centre backs, Craig Ross and Kyle Girvan, then passed up headed chances from Chris Johnston corners.

The writing was on the wall for Elgin and they conceded on 24 minutes.

With the home side on the attack, Finn Ecrepont intercepted the ball before charging forward on the counter attack to set up Dolan, whose effort was deflected onto the bar but Deryn Lang knocked home the loose ball.

Brian Cameron fired over a great chance for City and new boy Golding had an effort cleared off the line by Ross as the home side finished the first half on top.

It was clear from the very start of the second half that Elgin were in the mood to turn the contest around.

They were rewarded with their first penalty on 56 minutes, when Robert Jones flicked the ball past keeper Lewis Budinauckas, who then crashed into him and referee Colin Whyte pointed to the spot.

Dingwall netted despite the best efforts of the goalkeeper to turn the ball over the bar as it spun into the roof of the net.

The home side continued to press, with stopper Jake Dolzanski heading inches wide from a Dingwall free kick.

Aberdeen loan teenager Harvey replaced Jones with ten minutes to go, and was to become the match-winner.

With little over a minute left, a City ball forward was chased and gathered by Golding, who then got behind defender Kyle Girvan and drew the foul for City’s second penalty.

Harvey coolly clipped the ball home to bring the home support to life, and seal a win which took Elgin up to eighth place in League Two.

Meanwhile, Elgin confirmed after the game that Robert Jones had signed a contract extension to remain with the club until the end of the season.