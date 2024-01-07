Dayshonne Golding praised for ‘great debut’ as Elgin City make it two wins on the spin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Elgin City

Dayshonne Golding praised for ‘great debut’ as Elgin City make it two wins on the spin

Allan Hale's side came from behind to defeat Stranraer 2-1 at Borough Briggs.

By Reporter
Liam Harvey celebrates his goal for Elgin against Stranraer. Image: Robert Crombie.
Allan Hale praised his team’s second half comeback to make it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 success over Stranraer.

The City manager was pleased with his team’s determination to improve from a disappointing first half show and take full points.

Trailing to a Deryn Lang goal at the break, the home side took control of the second half and won two penalty kicks, with Russell Dingwall and substitute Liam Harvey both converting.

Hale was thrilled to see debut striker Dayshonne Golding, on loan from Cove Rangers, win the last minute spot kick which took Elgin to victory and earn him the man of the match award.

“It’s really pleasing,” he said. “I’ve got to give the players every credit for their second half performance.

“I thought we were absolutely brilliant and picked up from where we left off against Peterhead last week.

“The first half, not so. I was really frustrated and asked questions of their mentality.

“After that, for me there was only one team in it. We weren’t so much dominant but we were in control.

“Dayshonne took a great touch and got in front of the defender for the winner.

“I’m delighted for him, it was a great debut from him and overall a really strong performance.”

Elgin City’s Dayshonne Golding closes down Stranraer`s Kyle Girvan. Image: Robert Crombie.

Hale handed an immediate start to attacker Golding, who had impressed on loan at Banks o’ Dee in the first half of the campaign.

Full back Lyall Booth, signed by Hale from his former club Huntly this week, was on the bench.

Ryan MacLeman, a City goal hero against Peterhead the week before, dropped out due to injury and Brian Cameron returned from suspension to replace Rory MacEwan in the centre of the park.

Stranraer started the better team with James Doilan forcing a save from Tom McHale on 12 minutes.

Both visiting centre backs, Craig Ross and Kyle Girvan, then passed up headed chances from Chris Johnston corners.

The writing was on the wall for Elgin and they conceded on 24 minutes.

With the home side on the attack, Finn Ecrepont intercepted the ball before charging forward on the counter attack to set up Dolan, whose effort was deflected onto the bar but Deryn Lang knocked home the loose ball.

 The final whistle sounds and Elgin manger Allan Hale celebrates. Image: Robert Crombie. 

Brian Cameron fired over a great chance for City and new boy Golding had an effort cleared off the line by Ross as the home side finished the first half on top.

It was clear from the very start of the second half that Elgin were in the mood to turn the contest around.

They were rewarded with their first penalty on 56 minutes, when Robert Jones flicked the ball past keeper Lewis Budinauckas, who then crashed into him and referee Colin Whyte pointed to the spot.

Dingwall netted despite the best efforts of the goalkeeper to turn the ball over the bar as it spun into the roof of the net.

The home side continued to press, with stopper Jake Dolzanski heading inches wide from a Dingwall free kick.

Aberdeen loan teenager Harvey replaced Jones with ten minutes to go, and was to become the match-winner.

With little over a minute left, a City ball forward was chased and gathered by Golding, who then got behind defender Kyle Girvan and drew the foul for City’s second penalty.

Harvey coolly clipped the ball home to bring the home support to life, and seal a win which took Elgin up to eighth place in League Two.

Meanwhile, Elgin confirmed after the game that Robert Jones had signed a contract extension to remain with the club until the end of the season.

